The Dallas Cowboys took an impressive 51-30 win over the Titans on Sunday in Week 11, a victory that moves the team to 5-6 on the season. Tennessee has just one win this year, so it is debatable just how impressive the win is, but for a team that was badly in need of a way to move forward after a difficult week in which the defensive coordinator was demoted out of play-calling duties, winning by three touchdowns is really just what the doctor ordered. Quarterback Dak Prescott led the way with five touchdowns for the second straight week (four passing, one rushing), and topped 300 yards passing for the third time in three games.

Prescott, though, came out for his press conference after the game on Sunday with his left hand wrapped. It was not clear that he had been injured in the game, and with the Cowboys playing on Thursday for their annual Thanksgiving game–this time against the Eagles–there was some concern as to whether Prescott would be hindered at all.

Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Downplayed Injury

Prescott himself downplayed the injury when meeting with the Cowboys media in the postgame session on Sunday.

“It’s good. Just on that nasty hit or whatever. I mean, if that’s the worst that came from it, I’m super, super thankful. They just got bent back a little bit. I’m fine,” he said.

Of course, players tend to downplay injuries, and so when head coach Brian Schottenheimer met with the media on Monday, one of the questions that came up was whether Prescott was, in fact, fine. It is not a normal practice week for Dallas, so there will be no way to tell whether Prescott is a full participant in practice, which is the usual way teams have to concede if players are injured.

But Schottenheimer repeated Prescott’s claim with just four words: “His hand is fine.”

The expectation is that Prescott will be on the field in his usual form on Thursday, then.