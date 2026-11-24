The Dallas Cowboys are finally trending in the right direction in 2026, as they hope to keep the good times rolling.

Dallas is coming off a massive 51-30 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 11 action. The Cowboys’ offense finished with 480 yards and scored touchdowns on its first five possessions.

Sitting at 5-6, the Cowboys are just one win behind the New York Giants for first place in the NFC East. Dallas has a massive Week 12 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, which could determine the rest of their season. Before the Thanksgiving Day showdown, though, the Cowboys are making history.

Dallas Cowboys Announce Historic News Before Eagles Showdown

On Tuesday, the Cowboys made a huge announcement about work they are doing outside of the franchise. Before the Eagles game, the Cowboys are giving back to the community with a massive donation.

“The Gene and Jerry Jones Family has made a historic $30 million donation to The Salvation Army of North Texas, supporting the development of its new Dallas Social Services Campus and helping expand critical services for individuals and families facing homelessness, poverty and addiction. As we celebrate 30 years alongside The Salvation Army, we’re proud to continue a tradition of service that has become part of the fabric of the Cowboys family.”

Salvation Army has been a big part of the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day tradition. The franchise typically makes a donation and has the Salvation Army’s big red pot in the end zones, which Cowboys players have typically used as part of their celebrations.

Cowboys Hoping to Celebrate Thanksgiving Day With Win Over Eagles

This is a turning point in the Cowboys’ season, as they have to find a way to start a two-game winning streak. Dallas has not had a winning streak longer than one game this year so far.

The last time they played the Eagles, the Cowboys won 38-21 on Monday Night Football. It was the most complete performance by both the offense and defense all season.

Dallas is hoping to repeat it again, but they are facing a different Eagles team. Philly is coming off a 19-16 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers that ended their seven-game losing streak.

It’s important for the Cowboys not to let the Eagles continue that momentum, as it is a pivotal game for both teams. Dallas is trying to keep pace in the NFC East title race. The Eagles are trying to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

This is a game that the Cowboys cannot afford to lose, or it could derail their whole season. It might be a short week, but watch for Dallas to stay focused and make sure they get the job done.