They say that Rome was not built in a day, and that is true, and it is also true that the Dallas Cowboys defense was not going to be fixed in a week, not by going from one inexperienced coordinator calling plays to the more experienced Mike Pettine–who was one of the mentors of the inexperienced guy. Also, any victory coming against the one-win Titans should be tempered by just where that bunch is as a team. Even Jerry Jones said, “That was not San Francisco out there,” when discussing the 51-30 victory. For star defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, whose top-level play has seemed to improve every week, there should be no celebrating what happened in Week 11.

The Cowboys did give up 30 points, and 346 yards. They allowed 126 rushing yards, the fifth straight week they’ve allowed an opponent to top that mark. But they were a much more aggressive unit, sacking Cam Ward five times and keeping him under pressure more often. They forced three fumbles, though they only came up with one. And their defense’s points allowed ranking improved from 30th to 29th. Small victories.

Cowboys’ Quinnen Williams Dominated

Williams was stellar, with a full stat sheet: five tackles, three for a loss, 2.0 sacks, a pass broken up and a forced fumble. After a slow start to the season, Williams has been a monster in the middle for the Cowboys, and has moved all the way back up to No. 3 in Pro Football Focus’ grading of interior defensive linemen.

But Williams is a pragmatist. He knows the defense should get better, and can. Whether it will is yet to be determined.

Said Williams: “We still gave up 30 points. So we definitely got to go watch the film and learn from it and get better, because we know the defense we can be and we have a long way to go, and we have to take steps forward to get there.”

The Cowboys will get another gift of a matchup in Week 12, on Thanksgiving. The team will face the injury-ravaged Eagles, who are the No. 31 team in points scored and No. 32 in yards.