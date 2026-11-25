The Dallas Cowboys will face the Eagles on Thanksgiving this week, and for new Philadelphia quarterback Joe Milton, it is a chance to grab a bit of revenge against the team that held him on the roster as the backup quarterback to mentor Dak Prescott throughout 2025 but threw him over to the practice squad in 2026 as the Cowboys went with Sam Howell as the backup. The QB-desperate Eagles plucked him off the practice squad and he’s now their starter, notching his first NFL win on Sunday against the Steelers.

On Sunday after the Cowboys’ win over the Titans, Prescott old reporters of facing Milton: “Very excited. It’ll be fun. Joe knows how I feel about it. He’s still a Cowboy and I’m hoping he helps us out.”

Joe Milton Is ‘An Eagle Right Now’

It was tongue-in-cheek from the Cowboys star. But Milton was asked about it this week in Philadelphia.

The ex-Cowboys prospect said: “It was cool, but I’m an Eagle right now, and for the time being, I don’t know until my contract is up. But as of right now, I’m an Eagle, and that’s what it’s gonna be. So I’m playing for the Eagles Thursday, and that’s what it’s gonna be. I mean, I respect it, but at the same time, I’m here with these guys, and I’m putting the work in with these guys. I’m grinding blood, sweat, tears with these guys, and just my team right now.”

Time With Cowboys, Dak Prescott Meant a Lot

More than just the matchup, though, the relationship with Dak Prescott means a lot to Milton. During their time with the Cowboys, when Milton learned to be more of a quarterback than just a gunslinger, he said Prescott taught him a lot.

Said Milton: “I can’t thank him no more than I already have done. He’s a great leader. He’s a great big brother. He took me on his wing, and that’s something that he told me from Day 1 when I got there. Just trust the process. And for Dak and me and our relationship, I mean, taking me on his wing, but also just the realism of a person he is, just the way that he carries himself. A lot of people in the league talk about the way that they show up or what they do on their off time. Whatever he does and whatever he says, he does that day in, day out, and that’s just stuff that I took from him. just like the way that he carries him. …

“And shoot, just father lessons, just how to be a great father. That’s something you take pride in, and that’s something I take pride in for sure.”