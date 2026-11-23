The numbers on Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams are pretty stark recently. In his last six games, he has looked much more like the dominant force the Cowboys thought they were getting when they traded for him last November, as he has racked up 36 tackles (six per game) and 7.0 sacks (more than one per game) in that span, with 14 tackles for a loss and two passes defensed. In the first five weeks, the numbers were meek: 15 tackles (three per game), one sack (0.2 per game) and just four tackles for a loss. It’s not quite clear what changed for Williams, who has been an All-Pro before and now looks on track to be in that conversation again.

In fact, Williams has been so dominant lately that, if he were to continue that run, he would have a case to be considered among the best defensive players in the NFL, period–and a case for the Defensive Player of the Year Award. Just one problem: He plays for the Cowboys.

Quinnen Williams, DPOY? Not With This Cowboys Defense

That was the big caveat set out by former Cowboys receiver Jesse Holley of DLLS Cowboys, when the topic of Williams as a DPOY candidate was raised. Williams, individually, has been brilliant. The Cowboys, as a whole, have not, and that’s going to cost him at the ballot box.

Holley indicated that some of Williams’ stats are inflated because the Cowboys’ defense is bad, which is probably not fair–it’s just as legitimate to say that offensive lines pay him more attention because there is so little talent around him.

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But, his argument went: “When you look at Quinnen, and we have made this reference before, when you are no a really bad defense, somebody has to be the Al Jefferson of this thing. Somebody has got to get the 25 shots. I am not saying—Quinnen has been phenomenal. I would say over the last six games, he started off the season really slow.

“On a very bad defense, he has been over the last six weeks one of the bright spots, 18 tackles for losses, the next closest guy in tackles for losses on the Cowboys was four. Eight sacks now, he will probably finish with double-digit sacks. So the numbers are absolutely incredible. The problem is, you are on the second-to-last worst defense in the entire league. As dominant are you, it is hard to go, well he is an MVP. Your team is the 31st worst defense in the NFL.”

Theoretically, the Defensive Player of the Year just goes to the best defensive player, but in practice, the performance of that team is weighed, too.