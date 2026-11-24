The Indianapolis Colts just took a big bite out of the Dallas Cowboys’ offensive line depth, nabbing 6-foot-7, 307-pound offensive tackle Wanya Morris for their 53-man roster.

“Colts are signing OT Wanya Morris off the Cowboys practice squad,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Tuesday.

“Colts add OT Wanya Morris by signing him off the Cowboys practice squad,” Prysm Sports wrote on its official X account.

Morris won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs as a rookie in 2023 and played in another Super Bowl with the Chiefs in 2024.