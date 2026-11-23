Increasingly, with the way this season has gone, it could be safe to say Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown might not be around The Star much longer. His history of injuries throughout his career have been an impediment to his development, and he has played in only 24 games since he was a third-round pick out of Texas in 2023. Sunday against the Titans, when starter Dee Winters left the game with an injury, Overshown would have been the logical guy to replace him. But it wasn’t Overshown–it was 2024 undrafted free agent Justin Barron who filled in.

And Barron excelled. As the SMI Cowboys Show wrote on Twitter/X: “Justin Barron finished second among all non-secondary defenders today in snaps. He also led the team in tackles. The Cowboys turned to him over Overshown. Is that an indictment of Overshown or does DAL believe they’ve got something in the 2nd year former UDFA?”

Cowboys Turn to Justin Barron

It could be a bit of both. Barron played well for the Cowboys, who have had as much difficulty settling on a linebacker rotation this season as in their previous two seasons. The Cowboys have started Overshown, Winters, Shemar James and Jaishawn Barham at the position this season. It may be Barron’s turn for a shot at the job.

Barron had nine total tackles on Sunday against the Titans, and made two key stops at the end of the second quarter to limit Tennessee to a field goal before halftime.

Cowboys insider Bobby Belt of 105.3 The Fan in Dallas said of Overshown on Sunday: “I don’t know how much they look at the future and say, ‘Man, he is gonna be our guy at linebacker.’ I think they may just look at him like, in certain contexts we’re fine having him here but are we going to go pay a Jaylon Smith-type deal like we did previously? Probably not.

And on Barron: “They’ve given him a little bit more responsibility as the season has gone on. They’ve envisioned a role for him that he could grow into and it may just be that this is the time where it is starting to come into place for him.”

‘Availability’ Just Not There for DeMarvion Overshown

That does mesh with something that Cowboys COO Stephen Jones said in the offseason, acknowledging that the team had high hopes for Overshown but needed to see consistency and health. He has shown neither, with free agency looming after teh season.

Jones said: “Obviously, he needs to put together a full season, and if he does, I think it’s going to be a great season. … I think the biggest thing is that, availability. Certainly, no one wants to play the game more than him, I can assure you of that.”

The availability has not been there. Now might be Barron’s turn.