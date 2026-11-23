It was not an eye-opening performance for former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton, now with the Eagles, on Sunday against the Steelers, but it was enough for a 19-16 win over the Steelers and a milestone for the big-armed third-year QB. Milton threw for 141 yards on 11 for 21 passing in the game, a modest quarterback rating of 73.7. Again, that’s not going to get Milton to Canton, or even to a future starting job in the NFL, but it was enough to get him his first win as a starting quarterback, something that like was not going to happen this year if the Cowboys had kept him around as expected following his strong training camp and preseason.

Next up for Milton: his old team, the Cowboys, on Thanksgiving in Dallas. Milton came to Dallas, of course, in a trade with the Patriots before the start of the 2025 season, and spent that year as Dak Prescott’s backup. But Milton was edged out for the QB2 job in Dallas this summer by the more experienced Sam Howell. Milton will come into Thursday’s game with a pretty wide knowledge of the Cowboys, as coach Brian Schottenheimer admitted.

Cowboys Cut Joe Milton Loose

Speaking to reporters after at the Cowboys facility in Frisco on Monday, Schottenheimer said he is happy Milton has gotten a chance.

“Joe’s going to know us well. Joe’s going to have great plan,” he said. “Congrats to Joe. He got his first win. That was really cool to see. He’s going to try to spread the ball around to his play makers and certainly get Saquon (Barkley) going.”

Indeed, the Cowboys will need to get some extra focus for Thursday because chances are Milton is looking at this as a revenge game. He had a productive preseason and thought he’d earned a place on the Dallas roster before the job was given to Howell. The Cowboys waived him, then brought him onto the practice squad, a major disappointment for a player on the 53-man roster all last year.

Brian Schottenheimer Had Praise

Milton did earn fans with the Cowboys while he was with Dallas, and had a stellar preseason performance. Schottenheimer had praised Milton for the way his game matured from his reputation as a guy with a rifle are to a guy who could actually play the quarterback position.

Said Schottenheimer this summer:

“I first remember hearing about Joe Milton when he was at the University of Michigan and everyone applauded him for how hard and how far he could throw the ball. Cool. That’s awesome. Go be in a carnival somewhere. That’s not what playing an NFL quarterback is. It’s not. … You’re throwing through small windows, you’re throwing over people, you’re changing arm slots.

“So to me, arm strength is cool. Go to the fair and win a teddy bear. But you got to play quarterback. And that’s what I think you see Joe learning is he’s playing quarterback. And he’s playing quarterback at a high level. He’s checking the ball down. He’s making blitz adjustments. He’s solving problems. He’s reading from his first, second to third, and even fourth progression at times. It takes time. You don’t stop learning as a quarterback. The only way to do it is to play. I’m really, really proud of him.”

That did not help Milton. He will certainly be looking to win more than a teddy bear this week.