It’s been a rough few weeks for Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown. Not only was the oft-injured former green dot starter (the Mike linebacker who communicates with the sideline to call in the plays) again hurt in Week 9, but he grabbed national NFL headlines against the Colts when he was flagged for a 15-yard penalty for running onto the field–in his “stocking cap” as the referee in the game said–to celebrate a fumble. When he came back in Week 10, he not only lost his starting job to Justin Barron, he also played only five snaps. That improved to 21 snaps in Week 11, but he lined up more on the edge, and does not appear to be close to regaining his old starting job.

That has led to speculation that coaches are holding Overshown back because of the embarrassment of his running-on-the-field penalty, which made head coach Brian Schottenheimer look like he did not have control of his players.

Cowboys’ Schottenheimer: DeMarvion Overshown Not in the Doghouse

On Tuesday, with the Cowboys preparing for their short week ahead of Thursday’s Thanksgiving game against the Eagles, Schottenheimer was asked directly if he did, in fact, have Overshown in “the doghouse.” Schottenheimer has been known as a player’s coach–maybe too much so–so his answer might not have been surprising.

Said Schottenheimer: “Absolutely not. As a matter of fact, I couldn’t be more proud of the way he’s attacking his role, he’s excited about his role. He’s attacking special teams, and again, this is a long season. What we’re trying to do is we’re trying to utilize as many guys as we can and play to their strengths. That’s been something that we’ve been emphasizing over the last couple of weeks.”

There is some evidence that Overshown’s demotion is not based on punishment at all. A look at Pro Football Focus’ grades of linebackers across the NFL (which can be quibbled with, for sure) shows that Overshown’s 35.7 grade is the worst among all linebackers with at least 175 snaps. Maybe running on the field was not a good idea. But more likely is this: Overshown has just not performed this season.