Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush is back on waivers.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers parted ways with the veteran signal-caller Tuesday. Rush spent about a week with the club.

The Buccaneers appeared to add Rush in case they needed additional quarterback depth this past Sunday. But QB1 Baker Mayfield started for Tampa Bay in Week 11.

Rush’s departure with the Buccaneers is the second time an NFL team has cut him this season. The quarterback began the campaign with the Atlanta Falcons, who released Rush in mid-October.

The 33-year-old began his career as an undrafted free agent for the Cowboys in 2017. Most of his NFL playing career experience has been with Dallas.

Buccaneers Cut Ex-Cowboys QB Cooper Rush

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday morning Mayfield is dealing with “painful” plantar fasciitis in one of his feet.

Mayfield, though, played through the injury in Week 11, starting against the Detroit Lions. The release of Rush appears to be an indication the Buccaneers see Mayfield continuing to overcome the injury to play.

The Buccaneers also have Jalon Daniels and Easton Stick for quarterback depth behind Mayfield.

Rush went 9-5 as a starter for the Cowboys from 2017-24. He experienced two different stints with the team during that time. In between, Rush was with the New York Giants for a few months.

The most success he experienced with Dallas came in 2022. Rush went 4-1 as a starter that season, throwing five touchdowns and three interceptions while averaging 6.5 yards per pass. The 33-year-old played so well in those five games, there was some chatter he should continue to start instead of Dak Prescott.

Rush went 4-4 as a starter in 2024 during the other time he played extensively for an injured Prescott.

Since leaving the Cowboys, though, Rush hasn’t won a game. He went 0-2 with the Baltimore Ravens last year and 0-2 while starting for the Falcons in 2026.

In those games, Rush had one touchdown versus eight interceptions.

At least this season, Rush may have possessed an excuse. He started the first two games of the 2026 regular season because Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa were unavailable due to injuries. Rush started the season opener, though, despite dealing with back spasms himself.

In addition to signing with the Buccaneers, Rush received interest from the Arizona Cardinals this month. The veteran tried out for the Cardinals on November 10.

Where Could Cooper Rush Land?

Rush is likely to clear waivers and reach the open market once again. From there, it’s not clear if he will get another opportunity this season.

However, a quarterback with his experience could be one of the first calls a contender makes if it loses a signal-caller to an injury.

That could make the New England Patriots a potential suitor. The Patriots, though, appear content to first see how Tommy DeVito does in Week 12 without Drake Maye.

The Cardinals could become interested again. Gardner Minshew II is on injured reserve, and Carson Beck is dealing with a back issue.

Rush might also be interested in waiting to see if another opening rises during the stretch run.

Overall, Rush is 9-9 as a starting quarterback in his career. He has completed 60.8% of his passes and averaged 6.3 yards per attempt. Rush has also thrown 21 touchdowns versus 18 interceptions.