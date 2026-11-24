Three months ago, things were looking dicey for Dallas Cowboys starting right tackle Terence Steele. He had been tabbed as a Cowboys up-and-comer early in his career, before a torn ACL ended his 2022 season in Week 14. But Dallas had liked what it had seen from Steele before then, and rewarded him with a five-year, $87 million contract. From there, though, everything seemed to unravel for Steele. He signed the deal, but was the leakiest part of the offensive line by the time he returned to action in 2024. Last year, he struggled, too, and had a pay cut forced on him (his old contract was ripped up and replaced with three years and $33 million) in the offseason. This summer, he was seen as enough of a liability at the end of training camp that the Cowboys went out and traded for injured (neck) Steelers tackle Broderick Jones, with an eye on having him preplace Steele once he was healthy.

Jones has, indeed, made appearances for Dallas–but only in jumbo packages or in brief injury replacement stints. He has not really been a topic of conversation around The Star, not because he never got healthy, but because Steele has had his best season since signing his mega-contract.

Cowboys Have Seen Terence Steele ‘Evolve’

That’s not to say that Steele has been elite. But on an offensive line that has come together nicely as the season has progressed, all the team needs from Steele is to not be a liability, and he has done that for the Cowboys this season.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, speaking on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Tuesday, acknowledged that the team has tried to oust Steele from his starting role more than once, but he has always beaten back the challenge.

Said Jones of Steele: “I admire him. Because first of all, he wasn’t drafted high. He has evolved and has used his skills, the length that he has. He’s had areas of game that are better than others, and he works on the others. Overall, I’m proud of his career at this particular point. We’ve tried to have him beat out a couple of times, and he still has the job. I think that says a lot about the player.”

Steele was, in fact, undrafted in 2020 out of Texas Tech. It’s entirely possible that the Cowboys will seek to replace him sometime in the future, but for now, he has held up surprisingly well.