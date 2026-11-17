Although the defense has been the primary issue for the team over the course of the season, and indeed the subject of much speculation regarding coordinator Christian Parker, the Dallas Cowboys have announced a move on the offensive side of the ball on Tuesday.

The team has decided to move off second year former sixth round pick Ajani Cornelius, and signed veteran guard Nick Leverett off of the practice squad to replace him.

Cowboys Cut Ajani Cornelius and Sign Nick Leverett

“The Cowboys have waived OL Ajani Cornelius and signed OL Nick Leverett to the active roster from the practice squad.” DallasCowboys.com’s Tommy Yarish reported on Nov. 17.

The roster move represents one of the cleaner one-for-one personnel swaps possible, with it very much being one versatile guard-primary offensive lineman in at the expense of another.

Since being drafted out of Oregon back in April 2025, Cornelius has only participated on special teams and has yet to record a single snap on offense.

Leverett, on the other hand, has if not substantial then at least some degree of experience playing on the offensive line since coming into the league as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

The 29-year old played the second half of the 2022 season at left guard for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and filled in for the Patriots on the interior in weeks 4 and 5 of last season.

Why Did the Cowboys Make This Move?

In the context of the injury to starting guard Tyler Booker, this move makes a lot more sense.

Although Cornelius remains a project that the Cowboys are hoping could still pay back dividends in the future (it is unlikely that he will be signed by another team in the meantime), Leverett has far more starting experience and presents as the more ready fill-in in case of injury to either Tyler Smith or T.J. Bass – the team’s now starting guard pairing.

Besides those three, Dallas does not currently have another interior offensive lineman on the active roster.