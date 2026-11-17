Ex-Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush has landed on his feet back in the NFC South.

According to the NFL transaction wire, Rush signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad Monday. The Buccaneers added the veteran signal-caller with starting quarterback Baker Mayfield dealing with a foot injury entering Week 11.

Rush began his career with the Cowboys, playing for Dallas from 2017-24. During that time, he experienced two stints with the team. Rush also spent a brief time with the New York Giants in 2020.

With the Cowboys, Rush went 9-5 as a starter. He appeared in 38 games overall, posting 20 passing touchdowns versus 10 interceptions.

Most recently, Rush started two games for the Atlanta Falcons this season. Before Monday, he had been a free agent for about a month.

Ex-Cowboys’ Cooper Rush Signs With Buccaneers

Rush will stay in the NFC South, where he has been throughout the 2026 regular season. The quarterback started the first two games of the regular season for Atlanta.