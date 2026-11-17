The Dallas Cowboys didn’t just lose to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday — they lost the crowd too.

AT&T Stadium was a sea of red for Sunday’s 46-40 loss, and quarterback Dak Prescott didn’t hide his disappointment after the game, even after throwing five touchdown passes.

Prescott was asked after the game whether the Cowboys had to use a silent count at home. He replied, but he also took a heck of a shot at the team’s fans too.

“I think y’all even potentially asked me on Thursday about it, having this many 49er fans there,” Prescott said. “… At the end of the day, all I asked for is a great environment to play this game. And unfortunately, their fans were more present than ours, but it created a great atmosphere. So, we take the good out of it one way or another.”

Prescott’s remarks didn’t sit well with Cowboys legend Michael Irvin.

Michael Irvin Says Dak Prescott Was ‘Totally Out of Line’

Irvin went after Prescott’s comments on ESPN’s “First Take” on Monday.

“I certainly thought he went in a direction that he should not have gone in his press conference, talking about the number of people that were in the stadium and that he was kind of disappointed that the 49ers fans outnumbered or outsold, whatever, the Dallas Cowboys fans,” Irvin said.

“You shouldn’t be bewildered by that. You should not be baffled by that. The guy screamed that was embarrassing. He was speaking for a whole fan base. And so when Dak gets on that podium and starts talking about the fans, I thought it was totally out of line.”

Then Irvin sent a loud and clear message.

“If Dak wants to change it, change it with victories on the football field,” Irvin said.

It’s not the first time this season Irvin has taken Prescott to task for how he’s handled frustrated fans.

After the Cowboys’ 24-16 home loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in early October, a stadium worker could be heard calling the team’s performance “embarrassing.” Prescott made it clear in the moment that he didn’t like it.

Irvin said on “First Take” at the time that the worker “just spoke the Gospel.”

Dak Prescott Wasn’t Happy About 49ers’ Takeover

Prescott saw Sunday’s lack of home-field advantage coming.

Three days before the game, he was asked about 49ers fans taking over the stadium, and he had a message for the home crowd.

“We’ll prepare for anything and everything, and so I just challenge Cowboy fans to not let that happen,” Prescott said.

It happened anyway.

Owner Jerry Jones also wasn’t surprised by the turnout.

“Well, they always have a lot of fans here, and they travel really good,” Jones said. “We knew how many tickets that they were buying as we led up to this particular game, I’ve known that for weeks and weeks.”

Jones and Prescott may have anticipated the swarm of red on Sunday. But it’s clear Cowboys fans didn’t appreciate the fact that they both acted like what happened was just par for the course.