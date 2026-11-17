The Dallas Cowboys have questions to answer after their 46-40 Week 10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, especially on defense.

Dallas surrendered 584 yards and three touchdowns that went for 60 yards or more. That was the team’s worst defensive performance of the year, raising more concerns about defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

This week might spark discussion about Parker as the play caller after another rough game. Some wonder whether big changes are on the horizon, since the Cowboys’ defense is not getting any better.

Dallas Cowboys’ Defensive Concerns Get Addressed

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan, where he was asked about the defense and whether Parker’s role would change entering Week 11 against the Tennessee Titans. Jones did not give a straightforward answer.

“We’re talking about that, but I’m not going to talk about it here. But we are talking about those things.”

A follow-up question came regarding whether the recent defensive issues are a coaching problem or a player issue. Jones couldn’t answer that either.

“Just by the nature of it, it’s hard to separate those,” Jones said. “You have to take a good look at the mesh of all of it. Now it can be glaring, and sometimes it is glaring. Maybe it’s glaring this time. But you’ve got to put it all in the same evaluation.”

The Cowboys are ranked dead last in yards allowed per game with 393.8. They are also last in run defense (154.1 yards allowed per game) and 30th in points allowed per game (28.2).

Is Christian Parker’s Job on the Line With the Cowboys?

Things are not exactly looking great for Parker at the moment in his first year as the defensive coordinator. This Cowboys defense continues to struggle and show no signs of improving.

Dallas will have to make some decisions about the unit with two months left in the season. They are currently 4-6 and still about two games behind the New York Giants for first place in the NFC East.

The more they lose, the worse it will get. It feels like this is bound to be another season where the team underperforms compared to the standard many thought it would meet.

Entering the Titans game, there is no word on whether changes will actually occur. The Cowboys have Mike Pettine there to help consult with the defense if they wanted to make him the play-caller in place of Parker. Dallas would like to avoid that headline, but they might have to if they want to turn things around quickly.