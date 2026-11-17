The Dallas Cowboys’ defense has been a weak spot all season, and it hit a new low in Sunday’s 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

With seven games left and the playoff race slipping away, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Nick Harris believes it’s time for the Cowboys to start thinking about the offseason.

He’s urging Dallas to do some serious house cleaning, and one of their highest-paid defenders made the list: defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

Cowboys Could Cut DT Kenny Clark Loose

Harris’ argument starts with money.

The Cowboys will need cap space to sign wide receiver George Pickens and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. to long-term extensions without foiling their free-agency plans.

The first move Harris would make is cutting cornerback DaRon Bland, who got hurt again on Sunday, before his money becomes guaranteed on March 17. With a post-June 1 designation, Dallas would save $13 million and take on just under $6.5 million in dead money.

Then Harris singled out Clark.

“The next move should be defensive tackle Kenny Clark,” Harris wrote. “He has been a welcomed addition in the locker room, and he’s not a big part of the issues on the field. But you’re already paying one defensive tackle generational money (Quinnen Williams) and Clark hasn’t played to his $23.7 million price tag in 2027.

“Now, it wouldn’t surprise me if Clark is willing to renegotiate a cheaper deal to stay in Dallas, but something has to be done there. Otito Ogbonnia has come on as a reliable option in the middle if you do have to part ways, and you can save $20 million by cutting Clark after June 1.”

Harris also suggested cutting Pro Bowl pass-rusher Rashan Gary, kick returner KaVontae Turpin, fullback Hunter Luepke, and safety Markquese Bell. He’d even consider moving on from tight end Jake Ferguson too.

Why Cutting Kenny Clark Makes Sense for the Cowboys

Clark came to Dallas from the Green Bay Packers in the Micah Parsons trade, along with the three-year, $64 million extension he signed in Green Bay in July 2024.

But the production hasn’t matched the price tag. The 31-year-old has just one sack in nine games this season. That’s after he finished with 36 tackles and three sacks in 17 games in 2025.

The Cowboys have also already reworked Clark’s deal twice this year. In March, they turned his $11 million roster bonus into a signing bonus to clear about $8.8 million. Then, before the season, they converted his $8.8 million base salary, which added $1.5 million to his 2027 cap charge and spread more money into void years.

It’s not like the bills are getting any smaller either. Pickens is the only player in the NFL playing on the franchise tag this season, at $27.3 million fully guaranteed. Dallas could tag him again in 2027 for $32.758 million. But it can’t use the tag on both Pickens and Porter.

Jerry Jones said in January the team wanted to “get Kenny’s business straight.” Ten months and two restructures later, the cleanest fix might be cutting him.