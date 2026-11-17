From what we saw of New England Patriots backup quarterback Tommy DeVito in a 35-10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 10, it might not be too far-fetched for head coach Mike Vrabel to start considering outside-the-box options to replace starter Drake Maye.

Maybe just not this outside-the-box.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Matt Cassel — and Vrabel’s teammate on both the Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs — made a lighthearted play for the starting spot in New England with a social media post on Monday.

Cassel quote-tweeted a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz that the Patriots were looking at the “QB market” to try and find a better replacement for Maye, who it’s feared suffered a fractured ankle against the Lions and could be done for the rest of the year.

“Hit me up Vrabes!” Cassel wrote on X. “I never signed any retirement papers!”

Cassel, 44, played for 7 teams over 14 NFL seasons, from 2005 to 2018, including a 1-7 record as the Cowboys starter after Tony Romo fractured his collarbone in 2015.

Matt Cassel, Mike Vrabel Part of 2009 Trade

Cassel famously took over for Patriots starting quarterback Tom Brady when he tore his ACL in the 2008 season opener and went 10-5 that season before the Patriots traded him, along with Vrabel, to the Chiefs in 2009 in exchange for the No. 34 overall pick.

The Chiefs made Cassel the starter right away, signing him to a 6-year, $62.7 million contract with $28 million in guaranteed money — an incredible come-up for a player who never started a game in college at USC, where he served as the backup to a pair of Heisman Trophy winners in Carson Palmer and Matt Leinart.

Cassel finished his NFL career with approximately $66 million in career earnings.

Interesting Footnote in Cowboys History

Cassel’s struggles with the Cowboys serve as a footnote in franchise history over the last decade.

It was those struggles that led the Cowboys to seek an upgrade at backup for the oft-injured Romo — and led them to use a 4th-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft on Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott.

Prescott took over as the starter for the Cowboys when Romo fractured his vertebrae in the preseason and hasn’t given up the job for the last decade, including twice becoming the NFL’s highest-paid player — first with a 4-year, $160 million contract in 2020 and again with a 4-year, $240 million contract in 2024.