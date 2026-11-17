Jake Ferguson has been one of Dak Prescott’s most reliable targets in recent seasons. But that might not be enough to keep him in Dallas.

The Cowboys fell to 4-6 with Sunday’s 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. With seven games left, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Nick Harris believes it’s time for Dallas to start planning for the offseason.

And that means some serious house cleaning. Prescott’s starting tight end might be on the chopping block.

Jake Ferguson’s Cowboys Run Could Come to an End

Harris’ argument starts with the salary cap.

He stated the Cowboys are “already in the red” for 2027. They need room to sign wide receiver George Pickens and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. to long-term extensions without wiping out their free-agency plans.

His list of cuts is a long one.

Cornerback DaRon Bland and defensive tackle Kenny Clark top it as post-June 1 releases. They would save $13 million and $20 million. He then suggested pass-rusher Rashan Gary, receiver KaVontae Turpin, fullback Hunter Luepke, and safety Markquese Bell could also get turned loose.

Then he took aim at Ferguson.

“If you really want to address some issues, cutting tight end Jake Ferguson and taking on a light dead cap hit would be worth it as well,” Harris wrote. “The list goes on, but you get the hint. It’s time to start thinking about those offseason moves, and what could end up shaping the end of the Dak Prescott era. … Another rebuild is coming, and that’s not even considering the potential overhaul of the coaching staff.”

Ferguson didn’t play Sunday against the 49ers.

He was inactive while Prescott tied his career high with five touchdown passes. Backup tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford picked up a 26-yard catch on the Cowboys’ final touchdown drive.

Why the Cowboys Could Cut Ties With Ferguson

Ferguson’s production has taken a steep drop this season. The 27-year-old has 19 catches for 136 yards and four touchdowns in eight games.

That’s a big drop from 2025, when he finished with 82 catches for 600 yards and eight touchdowns in 17 games. And it’s even further from 2023, when he had 71 catches for 761 yards in his first year as the starter.

Low usage is a big part of the problem. Ferguson was out-targeted by WR3 Ryan Flournoy in five of the Cowboys’ first six games, with Pickens and Lamb soaking up the volume on the outside.

The money is another issue. Dallas signed the 2022 fourth-round pick to a four-year, $52 million extension in July 2025 with $30 million guaranteed. That made him the highest-paid tight end in franchise history.

The Cowboys also restructured his deal before the season, turning his $7.25 million base salary into a signing bonus. That bumped his cap number up by $1.2 million for the duration of the contract.

Ferguson is signed through 2029, and Prescott clearly trusts him. But for a team staring down another rebuild, Dallas may not be able to justify paying a tight end who’s averaging 17 receiving yards per game.