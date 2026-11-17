Rashan Gary was supposed to help fix the Dallas Cowboys’ pass-rush. But 10 games into his first season in Dallas, and he might be one and done.

The Cowboys’ defense hit a new low in Sunday’s 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, allowing 584 yards. That’s the most Dallas has ever given up in a home game in the franchise’s 67-year history.

However, the biggest changes may not come until the offseason, and Gary’s name is near the top of one beat writer’s cut list.

Rashan Gary Named Cowboys’ Offseason Cut Candidate

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Nick Harris believes the Cowboys need to start clearing cap space now to sign wide receiver George Pickens and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. to long-term extensions.

After making the case for releasing cornerback DaRon Bland and defensive tackle Kenny Clark, Harris didn’t mince words on Gary.

“Next, cut pass rusher Rashan Gary,” Harris wrote. “Eat the $11.6 million in dead money and live with the consequences.”

Gary wasn’t the only one on the chopping block either. Harris also listed wide receiver/kick returner KaVontae Turpin, fullback Hunter Luepke, safety Markquese Bell, and tight end Jake Ferguson as possible cuts.

In his view, the Cowboys aren’t a playoff threat and likely won’t be until next year at the earliest.

“That was as clear as day on Sunday against San Francisco,” Harris wrote. “That is a real contender, not what the Cowboys pretended they were when the season started.”

Rashan Gary Hasn’t Lived Up to the Hype in Dallas

The Cowboys landed Gary from the Green Bay Packers in March for a 2027 fourth-round pick. He then reworked his deal into a two-year, $32 million contract with $16 million guaranteed, according to ESPN’s Todd Archer.

On paper, it looked like a bargain.

Gary, the No. 12 overall pick in 2019, made his first Pro Bowl after the 2024 season, when he led the Packers with 6.5 sacks and 14 quarterback hits. He also had a connection to Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker, who was a defensive quality control coach in Green Bay during Gary’s rookie year.

But the production hasn’t followed him to Dallas.

Gary had 7.5 sacks through the first seven games of 2025, then didn’t record another one the rest of the season. That drought carried into this year. It took him three games to pick up his first sack in a Cowboys uniform, and he went four more games before getting his second.

Oh, and Harris named Gary his training camp MVP back in August.

Now Gary is set to carry an $18.64 million cap hit in 2027, which is a steep price for a player with two sacks this season.