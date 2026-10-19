Kavontae Turpin Injury Update: Cowboys All-Pro Goes Down Against Packers

The Dallas Cowboys weren’t even one offensive snap into Sunday night’s primetime game against the Green Bay Packers before they lost one of their most effective weapons.

“KaVontae Turpin gets up slow after the opening kickoff,” ESPN’s Todd Archer wrote on his official X account. “KaVontae Turpin heads to the locker room with a hip injury. He is questionable to return. Could be big loss in the return game.”

“KaVontae Turpin got hurt on the opening kickoff and is questionable to return with a rib injury,” The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman wrote on his official X account.

“Cowboys WR KaVontae Turpin is being walked to the locker room after getting hurt on the opening kickoff,” The Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Nick Harris wrote on his official X account. “Caleb Downs is your backup punt returner, Tyler Goodson is your backup kick returner.”

Turpin Earned New Contract From Dallas in 2025

Turpin is headed into his fifth season with the Cowboys and led the NFL in kickoff return yards in 2024, earning NFL All-Pro honors for the first time. He’s also a 2-time Pro Bowler.

He signed a 3-year, $13.5 million contract extension with the Cowboys in March 2025.

2025 Offseason Arrest Overshadowed Great Play

Turpin was arrested on drug and weapons charges in Texas in July 2025.

From TMZ: “Dallas Cowboys star KaVontae Turpin was allegedly hitting speeds near 100 MPH with a gun in his backseat before he was arrested over the weekend, TMZ Sports has learned. According to an Allen Police Department incident report we obtained, Turpin was pulled over at around 11:49 PM on Saturday in Texas after cops say they clocked him going 97 MPH in a 70 MPH zone in his 2022 Dodge. During the traffic stop, authorities claim an unholstered 9MM pistol was seen ‘in plain view’ in the back of the wide receiver’s ride. Less than two ounces of weed, cops added, were later found in the car’s center console.”