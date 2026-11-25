A former Dallas Cowboys quarterback is pushing back on some of Aaron Rodgers’ criticism of Mike McCarthy.

Ben DiNucci spent over two years in the Cowboys’ quarterback room with McCarthy as the skipper and said he never saw him fall asleep in a meeting.

DiNucci also acknowledged that he came to Dallas as a seventh-round rookie trying to keep his job. By the time Rodgers reunited with McCarthy in Pittsburgh, he was a future Hall of Famer who had already won a Super Bowl with the coach.

Rodgers brought Dallas into the conversation himself Wednesday on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show.” He said he “looked into what was going on in Dallas” and believed it was “the same thing that went on in Green Bay for a decade.”

Ben DiNucci Recalls Mike McCarthy’s Daily Routine in Dallas

Rodgers described a Steelers quarterback meeting the Wednesday before Pittsburgh’s loss in Philadelphia.

“Mike came in late, sat down, and within 10 minutes began snoring. Woke himself up, was rattling his papers. We all looked around. Five minutes later, you hear the snoring again. And less than five minutes after that, he walks out of the room like nothing happened,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers said McCarthy denied falling asleep when they spoke. He also said he had urged McCarthy to spend more time with Pittsburgh’s defensive players. DiNucci offered his own account from Dallas.

“I was in Dallas with Mike for 2.5 years. Never witnessed him doze off or fall asleep, he was part of the QB meetings daily. He didn’t call plays, Kellen Moore did. From what I could tell, he made an effort to get to know guys.”

DiNucci closed the post by recalling what he paid attention to as a rookie.

“I was a rookie/young guy so I wasn’t really paying attention to what the head coach was doing. Had other things to worry about,” DiNucci said. “Aaron obviously has a different relationship with him but that’s my two cents.”

Aaron Rodgers Takes Accountability for McCarthy Issues

Rodgers and McCarthy spent 13 seasons together in Green Bay and won a Super Bowl against the team that eventually reunited them. When Pittsburgh was looking for a head coach this offseason, Rodgers said he told general manager Omar Khan to interview McCarthy.

Rodgers told McAfee the McCarthy experience was “not what I signed up for.” He had asked McCarthy to give up play-calling duties. The two spoke at length Monday and Tuesday, Rodgers said, and McCarthy never mentioned a quarterback change. Rodgers said he learned he would be inactive Friday from Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth.

Asked Wednesday if he could see himself playing for Pittsburgh again, Rodgers said, “That ship has sailed.” Rodgers was released shortly after his viral interview with McAfee.

He’s now subject to waivers and any team can claim him. The New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens are two quarterback-needy teams that could show interest. Landing with the Ravens would give Rodgers a chance to face the Steelers twice this season.

Mason Rudolph will start Friday against the Denver Broncos.