You’d understand why the Cowboys would have some reservations about giving a monster contract extension to a cornerback these days, especially one with injury concerns. The last two times they pushed big money in front of corners, things did not turn out well. First there was Trevon Diggs, who got five years and $97 million in 2023, and then tore his ACL and was not the same player thereafter. Diggs only made it through two-plus years of that deal, as he was released late in the 2025 season. It’s not been much better for DaRon Bland, who got four years and $92 million in August 2025 despite coming off foot surgery. He has never regained form since the injury, though, and is now on injured reserve. Bland likely will be cut this offseason. Hard to say how any of this clouds the way the Cowboys see Joey Porter Jr.

Porter Jr., since arriving from the Steelers in a trade last month, has been stellar. But he has battled back, illness and ankle issues this year, and has played only 63% of the team’s defensive snaps in six games. He has allowed just four completions this year, on 15 targets, for a quarterback rating of 39.6.

Cowboys Wise to Lock Up Joey Porter Jr.

Porter can be a free agent in the winter. It might do well for the Cowboys to get ahead of things and give him an extension now, though it is uncertain whether Porter would sign it. It is also uncertain whether the Cowboys would prefer to keep Porter, but just on a one-year franchise tag deal.

Porter would not be cheap. According to Spotrac, his market value would be a four-year, $110 million contract. But he could help solve a secondary problem that has dogged the Cowboys for three years running.

Todd Archer, the Cowboys reporter for ESPN, writes this week that the Cowboys should make a deal with Porter:

“The Cowboys’ decision will not be easy. They could franchise-tag George Pickens for a second straight year and attempt to sign Porter to a long-term deal. Or vice versa. Porter is the pick here because of the state of the roster. A shutdown corner means more than even a receiver such as Pickens. The Cowboys have to make sure Porter’s ankle injury that has kept him off the field at moments is not a long-term problem. But without Porter, who was acquired from Pittsburgh on Oct. 1, the rebuild of the defense is a more difficult task.”