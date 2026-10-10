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Bold Prediction Would Be Bad News for Cowboys Coaching Staff After Week 5 Loss

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ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 20: Head coach Brian Schottenheimer of the Dallas Cowboys looks at his play sheet in the fourth quarter of a game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys have 10 days to fix things after losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24-16 in Week 5.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker is facing criticism for how his unit played. They allowed 419 yards, and the Buccaneers held onto the ball for nearly 40 minutes.

This has raised questions about whether Parker or the coaching staff will make changes. Some believe something will happen in the next few days.

Dallas Cowboys Predicted to Make Small Coaching Change

Brian Schottenheimer
GettyEAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 13: Head coach Brian Schottenheimer of the Dallas Cowboys looks on while wearing a Never Forget shirt in honor of the 25th anniversary of 9/11 during warm ups prior to the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 13, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox named off predictions for coaching staff changes around the NFL. Knox believes the Cowboys will add a veteran coach to the defensive staff.

“The Dallas Cowboys put a lot of effort into rebuilding their defense this offseason, adding the likes of Rashan Gary, Von Miller, Caleb Downs, and Malachi Lawrence. Last week, they traded for cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

However, Dallas’ defense has performed an awful lot like last year’s unit. The Cowboys came into Week 5 ranked 30th in yards allowed and 28th in points allowed. On Thursday night, they surrendered 419 yards and 24 points in a loss to the previously 0-4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers and undrafted rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels.

New defensive coordinator Christian Parker is rightfully under scrutiny, and longtime NFL coordinator Don Martindale has publicly offered his assistance.

‘He’s being outclassed right now,’ Martindale told Talkin’ Ball with Pat Leonard (h/t ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio). ‘So Jerry [Jones] can call me and I’ll go help him. But, you know, I’m talking about helping the coordinator.’

The Cowboys might not call Martindale specifically, but no one should be surprised if they look to give Parker a helping hand. However, they could look to add a veteran coach in an advisory role or consider giving more play-calling input to another defensive coach.

Passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach Derrick Ansley would be a strong candidate for the latter route, as he has coordinator experience—though he didn’t call defensive plays until after the Chargers fired head coach Brandon Staley in 2023.”

The Cowboys are ranked dead last in run defense (168.4 yards per game) and 31st in total defense (395.4 yards per game). They are also ranked 20th in pass defense (227 yards per game) and 26th in total defense (27.2 points per game).

Does Christian Parker Need Outside Help for Cowboys’ Defense

Christian Parker defensive coordinator Dallas Cowboys
GettyEAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 13: Defensive coordinator Christian Parker of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 13, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Parker’s defense has allowed 375 yards in each of the first five games of the season. That is tied for the eighth-longest streak in NFL history and the longest in Cowboys history.

At some point, the Cowboys have to bring in some kind of help. Parker is a bright mind in the NFL, but might be a bit over his head with calling plays.

A veteran who can consult with him and offer advice would help. It makes sense for the Cowboys to call someone in to help.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Bold Prediction Would Be Bad News for Cowboys Coaching Staff After Week 5 Loss

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