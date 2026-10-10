Bold Prediction Would Be Bad News for Cowboys Coaching Staff After Week 5 Loss

The Dallas Cowboys have 10 days to fix things after losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24-16 in Week 5.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker is facing criticism for how his unit played. They allowed 419 yards, and the Buccaneers held onto the ball for nearly 40 minutes.

This has raised questions about whether Parker or the coaching staff will make changes. Some believe something will happen in the next few days.

Dallas Cowboys Predicted to Make Small Coaching Change

Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox named off predictions for coaching staff changes around the NFL. Knox believes the Cowboys will add a veteran coach to the defensive staff.

“The Dallas Cowboys put a lot of effort into rebuilding their defense this offseason, adding the likes of Rashan Gary, Von Miller, Caleb Downs, and Malachi Lawrence. Last week, they traded for cornerback Joey Porter Jr. However, Dallas’ defense has performed an awful lot like last year’s unit. The Cowboys came into Week 5 ranked 30th in yards allowed and 28th in points allowed. On Thursday night, they surrendered 419 yards and 24 points in a loss to the previously 0-4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers and undrafted rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels. New defensive coordinator Christian Parker is rightfully under scrutiny, and longtime NFL coordinator Don Martindale has publicly offered his assistance. ‘He’s being outclassed right now,’ Martindale told Talkin’ Ball with Pat Leonard (h/t ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio). ‘So Jerry [Jones] can call me and I’ll go help him. But, you know, I’m talking about helping the coordinator.’ The Cowboys might not call Martindale specifically, but no one should be surprised if they look to give Parker a helping hand. However, they could look to add a veteran coach in an advisory role or consider giving more play-calling input to another defensive coach. Passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach Derrick Ansley would be a strong candidate for the latter route, as he has coordinator experience—though he didn’t call defensive plays until after the Chargers fired head coach Brandon Staley in 2023.”

The Cowboys are ranked dead last in run defense (168.4 yards per game) and 31st in total defense (395.4 yards per game). They are also ranked 20th in pass defense (227 yards per game) and 26th in total defense (27.2 points per game). Does Christian Parker Need Outside Help for Cowboys’ Defense

Parker’s defense has allowed 375 yards in each of the first five games of the season. That is tied for the eighth-longest streak in NFL history and the longest in Cowboys history.

At some point, the Cowboys have to bring in some kind of help. Parker is a bright mind in the NFL, but might be a bit over his head with calling plays.

A veteran who can consult with him and offer advice would help. It makes sense for the Cowboys to call someone in to help.