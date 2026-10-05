Hi, Subscriber

Brian Schottenheimer Backed His Questionable Decision in Cowboys Week 4 Win

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Brian Schottenheimer, Dallas Cowboys
Getty
Head coach Brian Schottenheimer of the Dallas Cowboys watches action during a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium on December 21, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. The Chargers defeated the Cowboys 34-17. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys escaped Houston with a 34-30 win over the Texans in Week 4.

It was not a pretty start for the Cowboys, as they were down 23-13 in the middle of the third quarter. Dallas scored 28 points in the second half to win over Houston.

This doesn’t include some decisions made during that game that were highly questionable at the time. One moment in the first half ultimately didn’t hurt them, but the Cowboys could have lost because of it.

Dallas Cowboys HC Talks Questionable Decision in First Half

Brian Schottenheimer
GettyEAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 13: Head coach Brian Schottenheimer of the Dallas Cowboys looks on while wearing a Never Forget shirt in honor of the 25th anniversary of 9/11 during warm ups prior to the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 13, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Near the end of the first half, down 13-6, the Cowboys decided to attempt a 65-yard field goal instead of punting. Kicker Brandon Aubrey has been known for making long field goals, but he missed this one. Houston then needed only 26 seconds to move down the field and kick a field goal to take a 16-6 halftime lead.

After the game, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer was asked about this decision. Schottenheimer was honest about his thought process.

“We have our yard lines that we’re aiming to get to, and we were over it by a yard or two,” Schottenheimer said via The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “We felt very comfortable that (Brandon Aubrey) would make that kick. And at that point in the game, I had no question that if for some reason he missed it that we had plenty of time to fight back. But you’re always going to trust your players in those situations.”

It wasn’t the best day for Aubrey, who hit only two of his four field goals. This season, he has converted 8-of-11 field goals and missed an extra point.

Should Brian Schotteheimer Have Gone for the Field Goal for the Cowboys?

New Orleans Saints v Dallas Cowboys
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 28: Head coach Brian Schottenheimer of the Dallas Cowboys looks on prior to the 2026 NFL preseason game against the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium on August 28, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Schottenheimer got lucky that they won. He has been criticized for late-game decisions over the last few weeks.

In Week 3, when the Baltimore Ravens lost, he took accountability for his mistakes at the end of the game. He called two pass plays inside the five-yard line, forcing the Cowboys to settle for a field goal, and gave Baltimore seven seconds to drive down the field and win on their own field goal.

This time, it didn’t hurt for the Cowboys, but Schottenheimer might not be so lucky next time. It’s hard to go against Aubrey, who can hit a 70-yarder in a game.

Dallas doesn’t have to worry about that decision since they are 2-2 and moving on to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The hope is that the Cowboys won’t have to make those kinds of hard decisions against the Bucs.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

0 Comments

Brian Schottenheimer Backed His Questionable Decision in Cowboys Week 4 Win

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x