The Dallas Cowboys haven’t had much trouble scoring points this season. However, stopping opposing offenses has been a different story.

That’s why head coach Brian Schottenheimer stripped first-year defensive coordinator Christian Parker of his play-calling duties this past week.

Senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine took over after a 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in which Dallas gave up 584 yards, the most it has ever allowed at home.

Parker kept his title. But it wasn’t a given that he’d stay in Dallas, and the Cowboys apparently weren’t going to stand in his way.

Cowboys Would Have Let Christian Parker Walk

On Sunday, Fox’s Jay Glazer revealed just how close things came to a split.

“Jay Glazer reported on FOX that the Dallas Cowboys would have let Christian Parker leave if he truly wanted to this past week,” SB Nation’s RJ Ochoa posted on X.

This wasn’t a hypothetical either. Parker admitted on Thursday that he initially thought about leaving the staff.

“Initially, it’s going to sting,” Parker said. “In my opinion that would’ve been running from it, and at the end of the day I have a job to do.”

He also called the demotion “not an ideal situation for me personally.” Regarding his future, Parker candidly stated: “We’ll cross that bridge when we get to it.”

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo also reported that Parker and the team had “a lot of conversations early in the week.”

“For Parker, leaving the #Cowboys was part of it. He decides to see it through, despite the disappointment,” Garafolo posted on X.

The results just haven’t been there. Dallas entered Sunday ranked last in total defense (393.8 yards per game) and run defense (154.1), and 30th in scoring defense (28.2 points per game), which is why Pettine is now calling the shots.

How Mike Pettine is Changing the Cowboys’ Defense

Pettine isn’t a stranger to calling defenses.

The 60-year-old was head coach of the Cleveland Browns in 2014-15 and has served as defensive coordinator for the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers. He came out of retirement in October, after leaving the Minnesota Vikings’ staff following last season.

Parker is the one who wanted Pettine around in the first place. He had hoped to add his former mentor as a sounding board after taking the job.

So what will look different? According to Glazer, the Cowboys plan to simplify things.

“Regarding how differently the defense will look under Mike Pettine, Glazer said they will minimize things so ‘players just have to react more, they don’t have to think as much, just go and react,’” Ochoa tweeted.

The pass-rush has already come to life since Pettine arrived. The Cowboys had just five sacks in their first five games and entered Sunday with 22.

His debut as the play-caller was a mixed bag. Dallas beat the Tennessee Titans 51-30, but the offense did most of the work, with touchdowns on each of its first six drives and five total touchdowns from quarterback Dak Prescott.

The defense still let Tennessee score on five of its first six possessions, and former Cowboys running back Tony Pollard ran for 110 yards.

Pettine won’t have much time to fix that. The 5-6 Cowboys host the division rival Eagles, Parker’s former team, on Thanksgiving.