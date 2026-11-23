The Dallas Cowboys managed an impressive 51-30 win over the Titans in Week 11, and while Tennessee is just 1-9 on the season, there’s no doubt that Dallas looked to be as complete a team as they’ve been all year. It was a good punctuation mark on what has been a wild week at The Star, a week that saw coach Brian Schottenheimer make the difficult decision to demote defensive coordinator Christian Parker by taking away play-calling duties and handing them to veteran advisor Mike Pettine. The Cowboys needed a win, and a big one, to quell some of the controversy that has built up around the franchise.

It was awkward, though, to have both Pettine and Parker on the sideline. Parker is just 34 years old and was in his first go-round as a defensive coordinator. The team–and Parker–has been noncommittal about what will happen with the relationship when the season is over.

Cowboys’ Jerry Jones: Christian Parker Remains ‘Impressive’

After the game, team owner Jerry Jones was asked about how Parker’s future will shape up. He was not ruling out a return to the Cowboys, perhaps resuming full defensive coordinator duties. Jones appreciated the way that Parker, who admitted to being frustrated by the decision, handled the demotion.

Said Jones: “I can’t tell you how impressive he is at this stage of his career. What he lacked when he came in, which every young person does to some degree, he hadn’t been in the foxhole and been hit. This was a hard hit on the nose. That shouldn’t take away how at all how outstanding he is…

Everybody gets knocked down; everybody gets hit. There are a lot of people who think you can’t be built with really strong character and principles if you don’t do it in adversity. He handled it well. He’ll be better for it.”

The Cowboys won’t have much time to dwell on further adversity–they play again on Thanksgiving, against the Eagles, at 4:30 p.m. ET.