If there is a single, clear-cut reason why there is so much angst surrounding the Dallas Cowboys‘ defense here in 2026, it is because, deep down, the franchise knows it has an NFL rarity–a special quarterback at the height of his powers both physically and mentally. That would be Dak Prescott, and the fear in Dallas is that the team is wasting Prescott’s best years with flaws elsewhere on the roster, much as the team had done with Tony Romo before him. If there was any reminder needed as to what the Cowboys could look like if they could just get things normalized defensively, it came in Week 11 against the Titans, as Prescott put up 325 yards passing with four touchdowns and no interceptions in a 51-30 win that moves the team to 5-6 on the season.

In the process, veteran reporter Ed Werder pointed out, Prescott established a new high for the franchise: “Dak Prescott has nine touchdown passes in his last two games – the highest two-game total in franchise history.”

Cowboys Supported Dak Prescott

Indeed, entering the season, the vision most had for the Cowboys was something like what we saw from Prescott and the offense throughout the game against the Titans, with the hope that the defense could do just enough. It did. The Cowboys did yield 31 points, but one touchdown came late, after the game was decided, and the defense did force a fumble and racked up five sacks, including two by Quinnen Williams and two by James Houston.

That’s the only thing the offense really needs from this defense, no matter who is calling the plays–a turnover or two, a few sacks and occasional good field position. Because Prescott has appeared to be on a mission, especially lately. He topped 300 yards passing for the third straight week on Sunday, and led the team to touchdowns on the first six drives of the game. On the seventh, the Cowboys kicked a field goal, then put up another touchdown on the eighth drive.

It’s an impressive victory, even coming against the 1-9 Titans. Now, though, the Cowboys will need to repeat the feat against the Eagles on Thanksgiving.