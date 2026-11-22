It seems like eons ago, and at this point, it has turned out to be a decision of no real consequence. But it was, nearly three months ago, a fairly shocking decision for the Dallas Cowboys to cut Joe Milton at the end of training camp after Milton had been one of the stars of the preseason. The Cowboys timed his release so that they could still usher him onto the practice squad, but once the injuries to top-level quarterbacks kicked in around the NFL, it was only a matter of time before the Cowboys would need to either sign Milton to the 53-man roster or lose him to another team. And sure enough, the Eagles came calling and plucked Milton from the practice bunch.

Now, Milton is starting. In fact, on Sunday he logged his first win in that role, throwing for a modest 169 yards on 18-for-34 passing. This is especially important because the Eagles will be heading to Dallas now, after beating the Steelers, for a showdown on Thanksgiving.

Cowboys’ Dak Prescott: Joe Milton Is ‘Still a Cowboy’

So, yes, we will get Dak Prescott vs. Joe Milton in just four days, the mentor and the mentee meeting with the eyes of the nation upon them. The Cowboys will be in desperate need of a win to keep their playoff hopes alive, and if they play with the urgency they had on Sunday against the Titans, it should be a fascinating matchup. Milton was in Dallas for all of 2025 as Prescott’s backup before losing the job to Sam Howell this summer.

Prescott (yes, he was joking) suggested Milton’s loyalties should still be with The Star.

“He knows how I feel about it. He’s still a Cowboy, so I hope he helps us out,” Prescott said.

Milton, surely, will disagree on that, especially when facing the former employers that let him walk. The teams face off on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. ET.