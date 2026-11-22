The Dallas Cowboys can probably be dinged for a number of their recent decisions, but one they made three years ago might be most regrettable on Sunday as they face the Titans in Week 11. After keeping running back Tony Pollard on the franchise tag for one year back in 2023, Dallas decided to let him walk in 2024, as he signed a reasonable three-year, $21 million contract to go to Tennessee. The Cowboys have cycled through running backs since, but appear to have settled on Javonte Williams, who got a three-year, $24 million contract as a free agent last winter.

But though the Titans have struggled, Pollard has been a consistent bright spot. He has two 100-yard games this season and is on pace to roll up 1,186 yards on the year. That’s a bit worrisome for a Cowboys defense that ranks dead last in rushing yardage allowed–1,541 yards, an average of 5.2 yards per carry. Pollard averages 4.4 yards per carry.

Pollard says he actually has gotten better since leaving Dallas: “I would say it has grown a lot, I have gotten better in a lot of areas since my last time being there.”

Tony Pollard Eager to Play in Dallas Again

All in all, Pollard was not doing the same kind of Cowboys trash talk that former teammate Rico Dowdle did when he was in Carolina last year–and ripped off 239 yards from scrimmage with a touchdown. It would not be a good look for new defensive play-caller Mike Pettine to have the defense yield that kind of game again.

Pollard did say he is looking forward to coming back to AT&T Stadium.

He said: “It is going to be exciting to see some of the old faces, players I am still familiar with, trainers—it will be exciting. Seeing those guys on the team, seeing how cool everybody was. A good group of genuine people, just growing with those guys.”

Cowboys Split Carries at RB

Pollard was an odd case in his time with the Cowboys because the team was always so reluctant to give him a chance, largely because of the sizable investment they’d made in Ezekiel Elliott. It was clear as time went on that Pollard was more productive than Elliott–he was a Pro Bowler but not a starter for most of 2022–but it was only in 2023 that the Cowboys finally made Pollard the full-time starter. He produced 1,005 yards, plus 55 catches for 311 yards.

He began as primarily a special teams guy, and he said when that changed, his career changed: “I would say, when I was getting more opportunities on offense. I came in as a special teams guy, a return guy. Slowly, seeing myself being weaned away from special teams and into a bigger role in the offense.”