On the first eight catches he made in Week 11 against the Titans, Dallas Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb did something remarkable–he picked up a first down, every time. Now, most NFL receivers go through an entire career without grabbing eight passes in a game, but Lamb not only did it–in the first half–but he moved the chains every time in the 51-30 wipeout of Tennessee. In all, Lamb caught 11 passes on Sunday in a raucous day for the Dallas offense, tallying 132 yards. That was enough to move him to 88 catches for 1,108 yards this season, marking the sixth straight year he has topped the 1,000-yard mark.

For Lamb, the big news was the much-needed win, to move Dallas to 5-6 on the season and put the team in shouting distance of first place in the NFC East. Said Lamb: “The communication in practice and meetings all week was very clear, very thorough. When you are executing like that and things start clicking from jump street, it is hard to stop us.”

CeeDee Lamb has already surpassed his entire 2025 receiving yard total in just 11 games this season.11 REC, 132 REC YDS, 1 TD vs Titans.Dark horse contender for OPOY? https://t.co/sh6pfsYxuG pic.twitter.com/uzX9xXUpQD— Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) November 22, 2026

Cowboys CeeDee Lamb: ‘I Love Battling With My Brothers’

But Lamb did take a moment to appreciate what he had accomplished, yet again, here in 2026. Things have not quite gone as the Cowboys expected this season, but the CeeDee Lamb-Dak Prescott connection remains strong, and with six games to play, all is not lost at The Star.

Lamb was asked what his secret to consistent success has been: “My mentality and the way I approach the game. I want to put my best film out there each and every week no matter who is out there. I love to compete, I love the game, I love battling with my brothers and obviously making big plays. I feel like the consistency in that department allows me to get 1,000 every year. I feel like I have great teammates, shoutout those boys, Dak, and then just keeping my head down and keep working.”

He was asked, too, about the importance of the work he puts in: “The time I put in week in and week out, all my free time to really just invest in myself. I feel like it is worth it every Sunday, obviously. Then achievements and accolades like this, only puts it in writing.”

And there may be big things still in store for Lamb. He is on pace for 1,712 yards this year, which puts him in range of passing his own franchise record, 1,749 yards, set in 2023.