The Dallas Cowboys need all the help that they can get going into Week 11 after a wild week in which they demoted defensive coordinator Christian Parker by taking away his play-calling duties and put advisor Mike Pettine into the role. They are, fortunately, playing the Tennessee Titans, who are just 1-8, but who have been playing better lately and have a strong rushing game led by former Cowboys Tony Pollard–the Cowboys rate No. 32 in the league (dead last) against the run. So, there are issues to be concerned about. And the Cowboys are going to be, as usual, shorthanded in Week 11, with rookie Jaishawn Barham ruled out after a late groin injury this week.

ESPN’s Todd Archer reported from AT&T Stadium: “Cowboys inactives: S P.J. Locke, WR Jonathan Mingo, OL Tyler Booker, LB Jaishawn Barham, TE Jake Ferguson, Jonathan Bullard

“Barham popped up on injury report Friday with a groin issue.”

Cowboys Unsure on Jaishawn Barham Role

On the season, Barham has been one of the more difficult cases to figure out for the Cowboys. He was a star in training camp and in the preseason because of his hard hitting, but struggled in the opener against the Giants. Then, he played very well in Week 2 and 3, as he was made a starter in part because of an injury to DeMarvion Overshown. He was pulled from the starting lineup after Week 7 and played only three snaps in Week 9. The team moved him to more of an edge rusher role and he played 21 snaps in Week 10.

Coach Brian Schottenheimer said of him: “You look at what we got with Jaishawn [Barham] is a piece that has played both on the ball at Michigan, off the ball at Michigan and Maryland. And so, we think versatility with him is going to be something that causes major problems for people that we play.