The Dallas Cowboys defense was playing its best football of the year against the Tennessee Titans in Sunday’s Week 11 game — even with one of its starters out with an injury.

Cowboys inside linebacker Dee Winters was forced to leave the game in the first half with a leg injury, and the Cowboys were up 20-3 early in the second quarter.

“Dee Winters helped off the field, and it looks like he’s going back to the locker room,” Fox Sports color commentator and former NFL tight end Greg Olsen said during the broadcast.

“Update: Dee Winters is being helped off the field by Cowboys medical staff, unable to put weight on his leg,” Cowboys reporter Patrik Walker wrote on his official X account on Sunday.

“Cowboys LB Dee Winters is questionable to return with a knee injury,” The Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Nick Harris wrote on his official X account.

In 8 games, Winters has 8 starts with 43 tackles, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery, and 3 TFL.

Cowboys Just Made Huge Change on Defense

The Cowboys are playing their first game since making a major defensive change, when playcalling duties were taken away from 1st-year defensive coordinator Christian Parker and handed to special defensive assistant Mike Pettine.

That move came as the Cowboys sat at 4-6 and came off a 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10, when Dallas gave up a franchise-record 584 yards of total offense.

The Cowboys made the 34-year-old Parker the NFL’s youngest defensive coordinator when they hired him in January after seven seasons as a defensive assistant — including the last two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, which included a Super Bowl win following the 2024 season.

From ESPN’s Todd Archer: “Christian Parker said he considered not remaining with the Cowboys, but, ‘in my opinion, that would have been running from it.’ Called a ‘significant,’ personal disappointment and said the new arrangement is ‘only awkward if you make it that way.’”

Cowboys Made Trade With 49ers for Winters

The Cowboys traded a 2026 5th-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers for Winters on April 24.

Winters had 101 tackles, 8 TFLs, 5 pass deflections, and 1 interception returned for 75 yards for a touchdown for the 49ers in 2025 and started all 17 games for the 1st time in his career.

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport put Winters, 5-foot-11 and 227 pounds, at the top of his list of the NFL’s best “under the radar” players about to play a major role in the upcoming season.