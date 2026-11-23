It was certainly a memorable day for Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who completed 28 of the 33 passes he attempted on Sunday in Week 11’s 51-30 win against the Titans. He tallied 325 yards–his third straight week topping 300 yards passing–and threw for four touchdowns without an interception, and ran in a fifth TD. With five touchdowns last week, his nine touchdowns in two weeks were a first in the history of the Cowboys, all part of a stellar day at a time when the organization badly needed a stellar day, so as to paper over the controversial demotion of defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

For Prescott, it has been good to have the offense–which scored 40 points last week–humming again after some clunker games earlier in the season.

“Yeah, I think you know when we lock in and we focus on what we can do. We have great communication, and our efforts at the highest level. I think we’re the toughest offense out there,” he said.

Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Got a Warning

But there was an interesting side note to the day for Prescott, as he was nearly late for his usual arrival for Cowboys home games. Prescott was dressed more casually than usual and when a reporter remarked on it to start his press conference, Prescott explained he had been playing with his daughters and did not do his usual pregame primping.

As Clarence Hill of DLLS Cowboys wrote: “Oddly enough, the day started slowly for Prescott who was late coming to AT&T Stadium because he was playing with his kids and got pulled over for speeding. He got a warning.”

Good thing Prescott arrived in time. He has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league in recent weeks. He was asked whether he is playing his best football just now, and he said, yes.

When he was asked why, he said: “I mean it’s all working, not just me. It’s the other 10 guys, the game plan and being healthy, thank God. I mean I get your point of my playing my best ball, but I don’t even care to hear that. To me it’s about the preparation and what I can control.”