Backup running back has been something of a Bermuda triangle for the Dallas Cowboys this year, going back to training camp when the two main contenders for the RB2 job were 2025 draftees Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah. After three months of OTAs, training camp and preseason games, neither earned the spot and were waived. The Cowboys went with veteran backup Malik Davis, but he suffered a season-ending hip injury days before the opener. Emari Demercado came and went, and Tyler Goodson stabilized the job before he, too, got hurt. Now it is Jashaun Corbin, signed from the practice squad, getting his shot–and maybe making things difficult when Goodson does return.

Corbin is the quintessential NFL journeyman, having bounced through two stints with the Giants, as well as spots with the Panthers, Patriots and Falcons. He spent training camp with the Cowboys this summer, and has also dipped into the UFL, leading the league in rushing in 2024 with San Antonio and leading the league in rushing attempts with Orlando this year. Now, Corbin is with the Cowboys.

Jashaun Corbin May ‘Get More Playing Time’

And his Cowboys debut was notable. Corbin had five carries for 32 yards, his first NFL carries since 2023 with the Giants. He also was credited for a very good blitz pickup.

Cowboys team site writer Tommy Yarrish wrote of Corbin, “Cowboys RB Jashaun Corbin got his shot at RB2 this afternoon, and pass protection reps like this to set up big plays could really help his case to get more playing time.”

Joe Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News wrote: “This pass pro was so good, that I assumed it was Javonte Williams. It wasn’t. This is how Jashaun Corbin will earn another p-squad call up.”

Depth at RB for Cowboys?

If his good performances continue, the Cowboys could have a logjam at running back, a remarkable state of affairs considering how many players the team has run through at the position. Goodson hurt his knee in Week 9, and was placed on IR, which means he will be out until at least Week 14, when the Cowboys have a bye. So Goodson won’t be back on the field until Week 15, at the earliest.

In the meantime, Corbin could force the Cowboys to make a decision on him.

Coach Brian Schottenheimer was quick to credit Corbin, as well as other unsung Cowboys like guard TJ Bass and tight end James Mitchell. The coach said: “”I smiled because again, I felt like we had a great feel for him during training camp and things like that, but I thought he ran really hard today. … He ran really hard. He worked so hard and that’s why again, James Mitchell doesn’t get talked about enough what he’s done. Jashaun Corbin, T.J. Bass, he just does what T.J. Bass does. He goes in there and plays great. So very excited for all those guys.”