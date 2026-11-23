The Dallas Cowboys should feel very good about themselves after their Week 11 drubbing of the Tennessee Titans. With the 3-7 Philadelphia Eagles coming to AT&T Stadium next, the Cowboys have a good opportunity to win their first pair of consecutive games this season.

But the Eagles are feeling pretty good after Week 11 too. That became very evident with what Philadelphia defensive tackle Moro Ojomo said following the Eagles 19-16 defeat of the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

“You go whoop the Dallas Cowboys [Expletive],” Ojomo said to reporters Sunday evening when asked how do the Eagles ensure the Week 11 victory against the Steelers isn’t a aberration, via ESPN’s Tim McManus.

The Eagles defender, though, recognized the mistake he made immediately.

“[Expletive], I probably shouldn’t have said that,” Ojomo said in response to his own comment. “But they’re a hell of a team, but you go out there and you go compete with them. You know what I mean?

“You go and give them hell.”

The Cowboys will host the Eagles on Thanksgiving Day. Kickoff is set for 4:30 pm ET on Thursday, November 26.

Cowboys Get Bulletin Board Material From Eagles’ Moro Ojomo

It’s not entirely clear how much bulletin board material still really matters around the NFL in 2026. In today’s internet environment, comments come and go pretty fast. Professional football players should also already be plenty motivated to win every week.

Still, it’s never a bad thing for a team to get some extra motivation.

Even though he tried to walk it back Sunday evening, the cat was already out of the bag. The Cowboys will likely hear that Ojomo thinks the Eagles have a chance to go into Dallas for a holiday primetime matchup and dominate.

On one hand, why wouldn’t Ojomo believe that? Every player and team should have that confidence.

Still, hearing that out loud could add even more spice to an already pretty fiery rivalry.

Dallas Aiming to Get Back to .500 Mark

It’s been a roller coaster season for the Cowboys, especially on defense and particularly lately. Although the team didn’t depart with any coaches, Dallas made a change at defensive play-caller before Week 11.

While the Cowboys won Sunday, it’s probably too early to say the switch from Christian Parker to Mike Pettine made a significant difference. What happens against the Eagles, though, could begin to determine that.

The Cowboys should be plenty excited to welcome Ojomo and the Eagles to town, as it’s an opportunity for Dallas to move to the .500 mark with a second straight win. The Cowboys already defeated the Eagles this season 38-21 during Week 7.

But the Cowboys have had golden opportunities at home previously this season to win a consecutive game and move above .500 and lost.

In Week 5, Tampa Bay ran all over the Cowboys defense in a 24-16 Dallas loss at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys also faced the last-placed Arizona Cardinals at home in October and lost.

Avoiding overconfidence will be key for the Cowboys during Thanksgiving week. Ojomo might have helped in that area with his seemingly boastful comment Sunday.