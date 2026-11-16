Brian Schottenheimer Bluntly Assigns Blame for Cowboys’ Week 10 Disaster

It’s another Dallas Cowboys game the team would like to forget about after losing 46-40 to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10.

After gaining over 400 yards on offense, the Cowboys’ defense let the team down, allowing 584 yards and three touchdowns that went for 60 yards or more.

That loss dropped the Cowboys to 4-6 and still two games behind the New York Giants in the NFC East. The toughest part of the game, though, was that Dallas had the win in their hands. There’s one reason they lost this game.

Dallas Cowboys Talk: What Caused Another 2026 Loss

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer spoke with the media after the game, where he talked about how they lost. For Schottenheimer, it all comes down to one simple thing.

“The fight is right. It’s the little things that are killing us.”

While the penalties improved from Week 9, the Cowboys struggled with converting just 7 of 16 third downs and missed one of their five fourth-down attempts. Small things built into something bad for Dallas.

Brian Schottenheimer Wasn’t Done Slamming Cowboys’ Performance

While the small things are part of it, Schottenheimer wasn’t shy about sharing what else went wrong. He slammed the defensive performance for the missed tackles and explosive plays allowed.

“The second half was unacceptable. The tackling was atrocious. And we are going to do a deep dive on the film and see why. You can’t give up three explosive plays of over 65 yards for touchdowns and expect to win in this league. Do a deep dive on the film but totally unacceptable defense in that second half.”

With everyone looking for solutions, Schottenheimer has the attention on him to get it figured out. He talked about the next steps.

“We have to look at it. We are gonna watch a lot of film because there are a lot of things I have to figure out. I have never been around a situation like this where the defense was that poor in the second half. We rushed the passer well, got the five sacks … “But what is killing us is missed tackles and explosive players. Go back to Indianapolis last week. We play good defense, give up a 65-yard touchdown. Play good defense, give up a 70-yard touchdown. Can’t do that.”

Week 11 feels like a good game to bounce back, as they face the Tennessee Titans next. Every game moving forward becomes a must-win for the Cowboys if they want any hope of making the postseason.