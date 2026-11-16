Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb Facing NFL Punishment for What He Did After 49ers Loss

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb wasn’t in the mood to talk after Sunday’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers, and it could end up costing him.

The Cowboys put up 40 points for the first time this season, but it still wasn’t enough in a 46-40 loss at AT&T Stadium.

Lamb caught a touchdown from quarterback Dak Prescott with 43 seconds left, and Prescott’s 2-point run cut the deficit to six. But San Francisco recovered the onside kick, and Dallas’ final drive came up short.

Not long after, Lamb was gone. That decision could end up costing him.

Why CeeDee Lamb Could Be Fined

Cowboys beat writer Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News noticed Lamb’s quick exit.

“CeeDee Lamb leaves locker room before reporters are allowed in,” Watkins posted on X.

The NFL’s media policy requires players to be available to reporters in the locker room after all games. The league treats violations as conduct detrimental, and fines for skipping postgame availability are typically around $50,000.

The most famous example is former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch. He was fined $50,000 in 2014 for leaving Arrowhead Stadium without talking to reporters after a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The league also collected a $50,000 fine it had held from the previous season, bringing his total to $100,000.

Lamb’s frustration is understandable. He has been one of the few bright spots in a rough season, entering Sunday with 70 catches for 904 yards and seven touchdowns.

CeeDee Lamb’s Frustration Boils Over

Avoiding reporters is an interesting look for Lamb, considering how much he talked up this game during the week.

“Can’t make it a personal situation,” Lamb said Thursday, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Nick Harris. “The rivalry is going to be the rivalry, regardless. It’s 49ers-Cowboys. Yeah, they’ve had some success on us, but we have an opportunity to change that on Sunday.”

Instead, the 49ers made it five straight wins over Dallas dating back to 2022, and the Cowboys fell to 4-6.

It’s also not the first time Lamb has dodged reporters after a game. Last season, he didn’t speak to the media after a win over the Philadelphia Eagles in which he had multiple drops. He finally addressed reporters two days later.

The Cowboys host the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 22. If the league decides to fine Lamb, the news would likely come out later this week.