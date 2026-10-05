Brian Schottenheimer Got Bold in Cowboys Statement Entering Short Week

The Dallas Cowboys had a lot of work ahead of them, but they pulled off a last-minute Week 5 win over the Houston Texans, 34-30.

Dallas racked up 399 yards of offense, including CeeDee Lamb’s 189 yards and 1 touchdown on 17 receptions. Despite the defensive struggles, Dak Prescott threw the game-winning touchdown to Lamb.

Entering Week 5, the Cowboys are 2-2 and sitting in second place in the NFC East. They have a short week, as they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday, but that won’t affect Dallas head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

Dallas Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer Talks Short Week Prep

Schottenheimer spoke with the media after the Cowboys’ thrilling victory over Houston. He was asked about preparing for the short week, and the head coach made quite the statement.

“We know how to do these short weeks,” Brian Schottenheimer said. “We’re the Cowboys. They put us on short weeks a lot. And it’ll be a quick trip back to Dallas. We’ll enjoy (Sunday) night and we’ll be back at it bright and early (Monday) morning getting ready for the Bucs.”

This game will be the third game they will play in 12 days. So far, the Cowboys are 1-1 in this tough three-game stretch.

Dallas Cowboys Hoping to Continue Winning Ways in Week 5

The Cowboys are facing a Buccaneers team that is currently 0-4 and coming off a loss to the Green Bay Packers. Tampa Bay is playing without its star quarterback, Baker Mayfield, and is starting its rookie, Jalon Daniels.

This feels like a game where the Cowboys should have the upper hand. They have a healthier team and are riding the momentum of their win.

Things don’t look as good for the Buccaneers, who will need to lean on the run more. Dallas’ defense improved its run defense, holding Houston to under 100 yards in the win.

Still, it may come down to what Prescott and the offense can do. Their rushing attack just isn’t getting it done, so he might have to sling the ball around early and often.

As for the Cowboys’ defense, the secondary will get more attention. The Joey Porter Jr. trade is working out for them so far and could keep trending in that direction for Dallas, as he will get more snaps against Tampa Bay.

The Cowboys don’t have much time to prepare for a game they can’t afford to lose. Winning this game would keep them in the thick of what appears to be a close battle in the NFC East.