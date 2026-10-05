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Brian Schottenheimer Got Bold in Cowboys Statement Entering Short Week

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Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
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FRISCO, TEXAS - AUGUST 25: Head coach Brian Schottenheimer of the Dallas Cowboys gives instruction during practice at The Star in Frisco on August 25, 2026 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys had a lot of work ahead of them, but they pulled off a last-minute Week 5 win over the Houston Texans, 34-30.

Dallas racked up 399 yards of offense, including CeeDee Lamb’s 189 yards and 1 touchdown on 17 receptions. Despite the defensive struggles, Dak Prescott threw the game-winning touchdown to Lamb.

Entering Week 5, the Cowboys are 2-2 and sitting in second place in the NFC East. They have a short week, as they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday, but that won’t affect Dallas head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

Dallas Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer Talks Short Week Prep

Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants
GettyEAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 13: Head coach Brian Schottenheimer of the Dallas Cowboys looks on while wearing a Never Forget shirt in honor of the 25th anniversary of 9/11 during warm ups prior to the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 13, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Schottenheimer spoke with the media after the Cowboys’ thrilling victory over Houston. He was asked about preparing for the short week, and the head coach made quite the statement.

“We know how to do these short weeks,” Brian Schottenheimer said. “We’re the Cowboys. They put us on short weeks a lot. And it’ll be a quick trip back to Dallas. We’ll enjoy (Sunday) night and we’ll be back at it bright and early (Monday) morning getting ready for the Bucs.”

This game will be the third game they will play in 12 days. So far, the Cowboys are 1-1 in this tough three-game stretch.

Dallas Cowboys Hoping to Continue Winning Ways in Week 5

Dallas Cowboys v Seattle Seahawks
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – AUGUST 15: Head coach Brian Schottenheimer of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the fourth quarter during the NFL preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on August 15, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jack Compton/Getty Images)

The Cowboys are facing a Buccaneers team that is currently 0-4 and coming off a loss to the Green Bay Packers. Tampa Bay is playing without its star quarterback, Baker Mayfield, and is starting its rookie, Jalon Daniels.

This feels like a game where the Cowboys should have the upper hand. They have a healthier team and are riding the momentum of their win.

Things don’t look as good for the Buccaneers, who will need to lean on the run more. Dallas’ defense improved its run defense, holding Houston to under 100 yards in the win.

Still, it may come down to what Prescott and the offense can do. Their rushing attack just isn’t getting it done, so he might have to sling the ball around early and often.

As for the Cowboys’ defense, the secondary will get more attention. The Joey Porter Jr. trade is working out for them so far and could keep trending in that direction for Dallas, as he will get more snaps against Tampa Bay.

The Cowboys don’t have much time to prepare for a game they can’t afford to lose. Winning this game would keep them in the thick of what appears to be a close battle in the NFC East.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Brian Schottenheimer Got Bold in Cowboys Statement Entering Short Week

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