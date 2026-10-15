Brian Schottenheimer Breaks Silence on Cowboys’ Players-Only Meeting

A lot of the conversations this week about the Dallas Cowboys have focused on the defense and the struggles they’ve had after five games.

The Cowboys made subtle defensive changes in preparation for their Week 6 game against the Green Bay Packers. Dallas hired Mike Pettine to the defensive coaching staff to assist defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

One aspect of the week that drew a lot of attention was the defensive players-only meeting held on Monday. The players met to discuss what needed to be done to resolve their issues. While reactions outside were mixed, many inside liked it.

Dallas Cowboys Leader Talks Players-Only Meeting

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer was asked about the players-only meeting and what his thoughts were on it. Schottenheimer praised the initiative the team took to fix its problems.

“I love it. I’ve said from the very beginning, the best teams I’ve ever been around are led by the locker room. And my information that I received from some of those guys that called that meeting, it was very productive. It was very open and honest.” “The pride of that unit is strong. There’s some really, really prideful men in that room and we’re going to get it fixed. I have no question about that. But it doesn’t bother me at all. It means everyone’s rowing in the same direction trying to get this thing fixed.”

The Cowboys rank last in run defense (168.4 yards per game) and 31st in total defense (395.4 yards per game). They are also ranked 21st in pass defense (227 yards per game) and 25th in total defense (27.2 points per game).

Will the Players-Only Meeting Pay Off for the Cowboys?

Most people don’t like players-only meetings because of what they signal. Usually, it happens to bad teams, and it never leads to success. One understood rule is to avoid it if possible.

The Cowboys are 2-3 and on the verge of losing it. Many Dallas players have publicly praised Parker and taken accountability for not getting the job done.

Entering their Week 6 game against the Packers, the players understand the urgency of this contest. This is a defining moment in the season: if the Cowboys can’t resolve their issues, changes might be coming.

While Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has talked down the idea of firings or releases, the possibility remains. Dallas has spent a lot of money and draft capital to build this team.

The Cowboys can’t afford any more step backs this season. Another loss could spark conversations about firings, trades, and releases for players and coaches in the coming weeks.