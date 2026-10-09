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Brian Schottenheimer Put Cowboys’ Coaching Staff on Notice After Brutal Week 5 Loss

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ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 20: Head coach Brian Schottenheimer of the Dallas Cowboys looks at his play sheet in the fourth quarter of a game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

A lot will have to change within this Dallas Cowboys team after a tough 24-16 loss to the then-winless Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5.

The game’s story was the Cowboys’ defense allowing over 400 yards and giving Tampa Bay the ball for nearly 40 minutes. Dallas’ offense did not fare any better, managing just 50 yards on the ground and committing three turnovers.

Over the next 10 days, there will be some long conversations, like the ones on the ride home from Brazil after the Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. That could lead to some interesting decisions from Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

Brian Schottenheimer Responded to Question on Dallas Cowboys Coaching Staff

Brian Schottenheimer
GettyEAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 13: Head coach Brian Schottenheimer of the Dallas Cowboys looks on while wearing a Never Forget shirt in honor of the 25th anniversary of 9/11 during warm ups prior to the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 13, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

After the game, Schottenheimer spoke with the media and was asked about potential changes to the coaching staff. The Cowboys head coach didn’t exactly shut it down.

“Yeah, I’m gonna look at everything. I’ll spend [time] trying to figure it out, and getting a chance to step back with these five games and see what we need to improve. “… I think we were all off.”

Most of the criticism has been aimed at defensive coordinator Christian Parker, whose defense currently ranks second-worst in the NFL, allowing 395.4 yards per game.

Schottenheimer has also been criticized for his late-game decision-making. His offensive play-calling has also raised eyebrows.

Dallas Cowboys Face Uncertain Future on Coaching Staff After the Loss

Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
GettyFRISCO, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: Head coach Brian Schottenheimer of the Dallas Cowboys gives instruction during practice at The Star in Frisco on August 25, 2026 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

It feels highly unlikely that any dramatic changes will occur. Many are calling for Parker to be fired, but after five games, that’s too early. Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones shared that sentiment after the game, calling a change with Parker “premature.”

If anything, it might be more about scheme changes than anything else. The Cowboys might run different formations and change tendencies to match what they have on the roster.

Dallas will likely change parts of the lineup as well to get the right talent on the field. That could include changes at cornerback, with DaRon Bland on the outside and possibly Cobie Durant replacing him, and Bland moving to nickel.

The Cowboys won’t get too crazy with the changes; they will be subtle. Firing coaches and things like that seem very unlikely this early in the season. They need to be looking at other things to do instead of that.

The next 10 days will be interesting for the Cowboys as they try to figure out what they need to fix. Even if they aren’t dramatic changes, expect something to happen within the team in the next few days.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Brian Schottenheimer Put Cowboys’ Coaching Staff on Notice After Brutal Week 5 Loss

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