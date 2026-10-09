Brian Schottenheimer Put Cowboys’ Coaching Staff on Notice After Brutal Week 5 Loss

A lot will have to change within this Dallas Cowboys team after a tough 24-16 loss to the then-winless Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5.

The game’s story was the Cowboys’ defense allowing over 400 yards and giving Tampa Bay the ball for nearly 40 minutes. Dallas’ offense did not fare any better, managing just 50 yards on the ground and committing three turnovers.

Over the next 10 days, there will be some long conversations, like the ones on the ride home from Brazil after the Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. That could lead to some interesting decisions from Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

Brian Schottenheimer Responded to Question on Dallas Cowboys Coaching Staff

After the game, Schottenheimer spoke with the media and was asked about potential changes to the coaching staff. The Cowboys head coach didn’t exactly shut it down.

“Yeah, I’m gonna look at everything. I’ll spend [time] trying to figure it out, and getting a chance to step back with these five games and see what we need to improve. “… I think we were all off.”

Most of the criticism has been aimed at defensive coordinator Christian Parker, whose defense currently ranks second-worst in the NFL, allowing 395.4 yards per game.

Schottenheimer has also been criticized for his late-game decision-making. His offensive play-calling has also raised eyebrows.

Dallas Cowboys Face Uncertain Future on Coaching Staff After the Loss

It feels highly unlikely that any dramatic changes will occur. Many are calling for Parker to be fired, but after five games, that’s too early. Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones shared that sentiment after the game, calling a change with Parker “premature.”

If anything, it might be more about scheme changes than anything else. The Cowboys might run different formations and change tendencies to match what they have on the roster.

Dallas will likely change parts of the lineup as well to get the right talent on the field. That could include changes at cornerback, with DaRon Bland on the outside and possibly Cobie Durant replacing him, and Bland moving to nickel.

The Cowboys won’t get too crazy with the changes; they will be subtle. Firing coaches and things like that seem very unlikely this early in the season. They need to be looking at other things to do instead of that.

The next 10 days will be interesting for the Cowboys as they try to figure out what they need to fix. Even if they aren’t dramatic changes, expect something to happen within the team in the next few days.