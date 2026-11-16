Alarming Brian Schottenheimer Stat Emerges After Cowboys’ Loss to 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys gave the San Francisco 49ers everything they could handle on Sunday, but they still came up short in a 46-40 loss at AT&T Stadium.

Dallas allowed 584 total yards — the most it has ever given up at home in franchise history. That wasted a big day from wide receiver George Pickens, who had 11 catches for 145 yards and three touchdowns, and the loss dropped the Cowboys to 4-6.

It also extended a frustrating trend for head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

Brian Schottenheimer Still Searching for Second Win Streak

SB Nation’s RJ Ochoa pointed out just how long it’s been since the Cowboys won two games in a row in the Schottenheimer era.

“Losing to San Francisco on Sunday means that the soonest Brian Schottenheimer can establish just his second winning streak as the Dallas Cowboys head coach would be Thanksgiving,” Ochoa posted on X.

“This would mean beating Tennessee and Philadelphia. Thanksgiving was when his first streak ended, as in when the last win came (it was a 3-game streak). It will have taken him a full year, at best, to get number two.”

That first streak came in Schottenheimer’s debut season. Dallas came out of its 2025 bye week and beat the Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, and Kansas City Chiefs over an 11-day span, capped by a 31-28 win over the Chiefs on Thanksgiving.

The Cowboys haven’t won back-to-back games since.

This season has been a revolving door of wins and losses. Dallas has alternated results almost every week, and the one time it had a shot at a streak, it followed a 38-21 win over the Eagles with a 33-30 overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Last week’s win over the Indianapolis Colts gave the Cowboys another chance. Sunday’s loss erased it. Schottenheimer is now 11-15-1 in his two seasons as head coach.

Thanksgiving Could Be Cowboys’ Saving Grace

The good news for Schottenheimer is that the Cowboys are staying home for their next two games.

First up is a visit from the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 22. Then comes a Thanksgiving matchup with the Eagles — a team Dallas already beat by 17 points in Week 7.

However, home field hasn’t been much of an advantage this year. The Cowboys entered Sunday 1-2 at AT&T Stadium, and they spent Sunday’s loss in front of a crowd full of 49ers fans.

Owner Jerry Jones also got some heat after the game for saying the team saw the takeover coming for “weeks and weeks.”

Two straight wins would get the Cowboys back to .500. Anything less, and Schottenheimer’s wait for streak No. 2 stretches past a full calendar year.