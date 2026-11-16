Dak Prescott Takes Brutal Shot at Cowboys Fans After Frustrating 49ers Loss

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott asked Cowboys fans to defend their home stadium against the San Francisco 49ers. They didn’t.

Three days before Sunday’s game, Prescott challenged Cowboys fans not to let the 49ers take over AT&T Stadium. Instead, there was so much red in the stands that FOX’s Kevin Burkhardt said it felt like a 49ers home game. And San Francisco left Arlington with a 46-40 win.

After the game, Prescott was asked about the crowd. He kept it light, but he didn’t let the home fans off the hook.

Dak Prescott Calls Out Cowboys Fans

Prescott was asked whether the offense had to use a silent count at home.

“No, we didn’t go on the silent count,” Prescott said. “[We] anticipated it. I think y’all even potentially asked me on Thursday about it, having this many 49er fans there. Tricked myself and told myself early on that the red was for my high school.

“And at the end of the day, all I asked for is a great environment to play this game. And unfortunately, their fans were more present than ours. But it created a great atmosphere. So, we take the good out of it one way or another.”

The high school line wasn’t random. Prescott’s alma mater, Haughton High School in Louisiana, wears red and white. The school renamed its stadium Prescott Field and retired his No. 6 jersey earlier this year.

But there’s only so much red a Louisiana high school can explain.

Before kickoff, ESPN’s Ed Werder posted that it was apparent many Cowboys season-ticket holders had sold their tickets to 49ers fans. After the game, owner Jerry Jones said the team knew “for weeks and weeks” how many tickets 49ers fans were buying.

Dak Prescott Did His Part

Prescott certainly gave the home crowd plenty to cheer about. He threw for 343 yards and five touchdowns, and the Cowboys scored 40 points for the first time this season.

However, it simply wasn’t enough. The defense gave up 584 yards, the most the Cowboys have ever allowed in a home game. The Cowboys dropped to 4-6, and they’re even further behind in the NFC East playoff race as a result.

Prescott didn’t hide his frustration with that either.

“Things gotta get better — simple as that,” Prescott said. “I truly believe we have the people, but something’s gotta change.”

The Cowboys host the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 22, then the Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving. Prescott would probably like to see a little more blue in the stands for both.