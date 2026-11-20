Things have not been good for the Dallas Cowboys of late, since their loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11.

Dallas made a change in play-calling on defense and offense, but despite scoring 40 points, they are being criticized for their own problems. Their biggest problem is that they put up big numbers, but not until the second half of games, when they are already losing big.

That has been the story with this team for a long time, as shown in Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott‘s numbers. Prescott has seen messaging that either shows fans feeling bad for him or pinning things on him for the slow starts. Another new storyline about Prescott has been brought up from past comments he made that are starting to look less good.

Dak Prescott’s Past Comments Are Coming Back to Bite the Dallas Cowboys

After the Cowboys picked up a big win over the Houston Texans in Week 4, Prescott met up with Texans starting quarterback C.J. Stroud in the middle of the field. With Houston being 0-4 at the time, Prescott gave some encouraging words to Stroud.

“Dak Prescott told C.J. Stroud to “shake it off” and “go get some wins” after the Texans fell to 0-4.”

As Bleacher Report pointed out in a post after the Texans beat the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11, those comments didn’t age well. That’s because Prescott is 2-4 since he made those comments, while Stroud is 4-2.

This season, Prescott has thrown for 2,724 yards and 21 touchdowns to 6 interceptions. He’s also added 109 rushing yards and 1 touchdown. Prescott is currently third in the NFL in passing yards and tied for fourth in passing touchdowns.

Dak Prescott Must Find a Way to Help Cowboys Win

The Cowboys are trying to make sure this season doesn’t go any further south than it already has. Prescott will have to play a big part in that.

All the focus is on getting the defense back on track, but the offense can help. It’s all about that unit getting off to a fast start and scoring early.

When the Cowboys find themselves down, the defense tends to start struggling mentally to make big plays. That deficit grows and becomes almost impossible for the team to overcome.

Dallas has a chance to right all the wrongs in Week 11 against the Tennessee Titans. This should be an easy win for the Cowboys since the Titans enter the contest with just one win.

Still, the Cowboys have found ways to lose games, as they are 4-6. They cannot come out of this game with a loss. That could lead to changes for the team.