The Dallas Cowboys have delved into a good deal of drama this week, which is not where any NFL team wants its season to be after 10 weeks. But the Cowboys made their move with the demotion of defensive coordinator Christian Parker, following the 46-40 loss to the 49ers last Sunday, in which the team gave up 584 yards of offense and three plays that went for 66 yards on their own. Dallas made selling out to get to the quarterback a priority and while there was some success in that, the 49ers burned them enough times to make the whole enterprise of the Cowboys’ defense look futile. The issue has dominated news from The Star since, even as other issues have continues to crop up. One of them is backup running back Tyler Goodson.

No doubt, Goodson had been one of the positive additions to the roster–one of the few–this season, signed to be the backup running back after an injury to Malik Davis and the release of Emari Demercado. Before he was injured against the Colts in Week 9, Goodson had racked up 77 yards on 12 carries, and ran for 163 yards on 40 carries for the season.

Cowboys May Get Tyler Goodson Back

But the good news came down on Thursday amid the wreckage of the past week in Frisco: All is not lost on Goodson. He has sprains to both his PCL and MCL, but assuming the Cowboys stay in the playoff hunt, there is a strong chance we see Goodson again in 2026.

According to Patrik Walker of the Cowboys website, there is hope on Goodson.

He wrote: “Update: Tyler Goodson suffered a sprained MCL and PCL against the Colts, I’m told. the goal for him, right now, is to return this season — the bye week (+rehab progress) plays a part in that discussion.

“he’s moving around better every day.”

Dallas does not have a bye week until Week 14, the week of December 14. The Cowboys have three more games before then and the hope is that the team will know more about his potential return at that point.

Losing Goodson was certainly a blow for the Cowboys offense. Coach Brian Schottenheimer was a big booster of his before he went down with the knee injury.

He said of Goodson: “I think at the end of the day when you look at we’re rebuilding the room a little bit, the injury to Malik was something that we hated to see happen. Tyler was a guy that we had some love for at the cutdown spot. And we love the veteran presence that he brings, but also the change of pace and the special teams value.”