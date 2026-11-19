Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman is past the point of holding back — even if there’s a little humor laced into his digs at longtime Monday Night Football partner and play-by-play analyst Joe Buck.

Aikman tossed some more fuel on the fire during a radio appearance on 96.7-FM The Ticket in Dallas. When host George Dunham asked Aikman if he wanted to join them in the studio, Aikman responded in a way that seemed like he was firing shots at Buck.

“I know Joe’s always wanted a one-man booth; I’m wondering if you’ve always wanted a one-man radio show,” Aikman said on Wednesday.

Aikman and Buck have reportedly beefed behind the scenes, with Aikman in the final year of his contract with Monday Night Football and Buck, his partner in the booth for over 20 years, having recently agreed to a 6-year, $108 million contract to stay with the ESPN/ABC/Disney family of networks.

“Troy Aikman doesn’t give a damn,” Cowboys reporter Clarence Hill Jr. wrote on his official X account on Thursday. “You ain’t going to fire him. You can’t whip him. He said what he said.”

Reports of Aikman-Buck Clash Before Broadcast

According to a report from Front Office Sports’ Ryan Glasspiegel on October 14, the tension over their respective contracts — or lack thereof — boiled over between Buck and Aikman before a game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams.

Aikman and Buck have become one of the NFL’s iconic broadcast duos over the last 25 years together — essentially since the end of Aikman’s playing career.

The two began broadcasting together on Fox Sports and spent 20 years as the network’s top NFL broadcast team before moving to MNF in 2022.

Aikman is currently in the final season of a reported 5-year, $90 million contract.

“Since Buck reached a new six-year deal with ESPN that will keep him as the voice of the Monday Night Football booth through the network’s next Super Bowl, there has been unspoken tension between the partners that one has a new contract while the other, Aikman, has not received a formal offer,” Glasspiegel wrote. “On Monday night, before the Rams took on the Bills at SoFi Stadium, the site of this season’s Super Bowl, Buck ‘broke the ice’ on this unspoken tension, and he and Aikman had an argument, a source said. It ultimately de-escalated, and the two had a broadcast in which viewers never would have been able to decipher that something was amiss.”

Buck & Aikman Venture Out Beyond MNF Booth

For Buck, the size of his contract and the fact that Disney moved quickly to bring him back might reflect a role with the company that extends beyond MNF — he has also hosted Good Morning America, ESPN Jeopardy, and will be a guest host on Dancing With the Stars.

Aikman has also ventured out in a different way — back to the sport that made him famous. In January, he was hired as a consultant for the Miami Dolphins to help lead their search for a new head coach and general manager.