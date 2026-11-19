Expect the Dallas Cowboys to do whatever it takes to fix their defense, hoping to still make a move on the NFC East Division title. That is still very much in play.

That means building depth and taking chances on players who may have failed elsewhere.

“The Cowboys have signed iOL Jake Kubas and OLB Bralen Trice to the practice squad,” The Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Nick Harris wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “Trice is a former third-round pick of the Falcons in 2024 and has appeared in just four games (all this season). Kubas has five games of experience from 2024.”

“Cowboys sign Bralen Trice, Jake Kubas to practice squad,” NFL reporter Aaron Wilson wrote on X.

Trice spent time on the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad after the Falcons released him in August.

“The Cowboys have signed OL Jake Kubas and LB Bralen Trice to the practice squad,” Cowboys writer Tommy Yarrish wrote on X.

Bralen Trice: 2-Time All-American, 2-Time All-Pac-12

Trice was a 2-time All-Pac-12 pick at the University of Washington in 2022 and 2023, as well as a 2-time All-American with 16.0 sacks over his final two seasons.

NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein correctly predicted Trice would be a 3rd-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

“Team captain with good size who is well-liked by his teammates and coaching staff,” Zierlein wrote in his 2024 pre-draft evaluation. “Trice isn’t going to be the most skilled edge defender, but he parlays urgency and effort into impressive production. He carries a thick frame but lacks juice as an edge rusher and fails to stack and control tackles as a run defender. He’s a better fit in gaming fronts that allow him to play on the move, but he might lack the athleticism and explosiveness needed to carry his production to the next level. Trice’s try-hard demeanor and play strength give him a chance to become a decent backup end in a 4-3 defense.”

The Falcons selected Trice in the 3rd round (No. 74 overall), but he tore his ACL in the first preseason game and missed the entire season. He re-injured the same knee and spent all of 2025 on injured reserve — so zero time on the field in his first two seasons.

Cowboys Just Made Huge Change on Defense

The Cowboys just made a huge change on defense this week, taking playcalling duties away from 1st-year defensive coordinator Christian Parker and handing them to Mike Pettine.

From ESPN’s Todd Archer on Thursday: “Christian Parker said he considered not remaining with the Cowboys, but, ‘in my opinion, that would have been running from it.’ Called a ‘significant,’ personal disappointment and said the new arrangement is ‘only awkward if you make it that way.'”

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer also faced questions on Parker’s demotion.

“Brian Schottenheimer was asked if Christian Parker pushed back on losing play calling and said there was a lot of conversations early in the week,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account on Thursday. “For Parker, leaving the Cowboys was part of it. He decides to see it through, despite the disappointment.”