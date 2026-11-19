In terms of career setbacks, this week will be hard to top for Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker, no matter where the future takes him.

Parker gave his first comments on Thursday after news broke this week that he was being demoted from his playcalling duties in favor of Mike Pettine after the Cowboys’ 4-6 start — and after a 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10.

The Cowboys made the 34-year-old Parker the NFL’s youngest defensive coordinator when they hired him in January after seven seasons as a defensive assistant — including the last two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, which included a Super Bowl win following the 2024 season.

From ESPN’s Todd Archer: “Christian Parker said he considered not remaining with the Cowboys, but, ‘in my opinion, that would have been running from it.’ Called a ‘significant,’ personal disappointment and said the new arrangement is ‘only awkward if you make it that way.'”

Brian Schottenheimer Addressed Parker’s Demotion

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer also faced questions on Parker’s demotion.

“Brian Schottenheimer was asked if Christian Parker pushed back on losing play calling and said there was a lot of conversations early in the week,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account on Thursday. “For Parker, leaving the Cowboys was part of it. He decides to see it through, despite the disappointment.”

Dallas Cowboys Have NFL’s Worst Defense

The Cowboys are dead last in the NFL in team defense (393.8 yards), rushing defense (154.1 yards), and 29th in scoring defense (28.2 points).

Pettine previously served as defensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, and Green Bay Packers, and spent two seasons as head coach of the Cleveland Browns in 2014 and 2015.

Parker was brought in as the savior of the Cowboys’ ailing defense and was given plenty of help, including a pair of 1st-round picks used on defensive players: safety Caleb Downs — whom Parker chose to play at slot cornerback — and edge rusher Malachi Lawrence.

They also signed a free agent for over $20 million for the first time since 2020, handing Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson a 3-year, $33 million contract — not to mention 2025 trades for NFL All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

The Cowboys travel to play the 1-8 Tennessee Titans on Sunday in Week 11.