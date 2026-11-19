The Dallas Cowboys suffered another demoralizing loss in Week 10, as they came up just short in a 46-40 shootout against the San Francisco 49ers. Once again, the Cowboys had no answers on defense, which resulted in another big game from the offense going to waste. Dallas has time to turn things around, but it needs to start racking up wins immediately.

A rough day was made even worse for superstar wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, as he revealed that he was fined by the NFL for delivering a big block during this game. On Thursday, when discussing the punishment he received from the league, Lamb made it clear he was not happy to see his pockets get lighter as a result of this play.

CeeDee Lamb Doesn’t Hold Back on Week 10 Punishment

The Cowboys haven’t had much go right for them this season, but Lamb has been a guy the team simply has not had to worry about. After a quieter-than-normal 2025 campaign (for his lofty standards, at least), Lamb has looked like himself this season, as he’s racked up 77 receptions for 976 yards and eight touchdowns through his first 10 games.

Lamb was overshadowed by a monster outing from George Pickens in Week 10, but he still turned in a solid outing, catching seven passes for 72 yards and a score. It wasn’t enough to help his team win, though, as Dallas’ record dropped to 4-6 on the season, leaving it with more questions than answers as it tries to muster up one last push before the playoffs.

Losing is already bad enough, but Lamb revealed he got slapped with a fine from the NFL after he delivered a big block on 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenior. When discussing his punishment, Lamb made it clear he did not agree with the NFL’s claim that he led with his helmet when hitting Lenior.

“I guess as a receiver, we can get hit, but can’t deliver the punishment,” Lamb said about the incident when speaking to reporters.

CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys Aiming to Get Back on Track in Week 11

Getty INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 08: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts against the Indianapolis Colts after the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 08, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

In a lot of ways, Lamb’s situation has come to personify the Cowboys’ season, as nothing seems to go right for this team. The NFL is pouring salt in Lamb’s wounds with this fine, and while he may disagree with it, the league is attempting to crack down on dangerous hits in an effort to better protect its players. It is worth noting that Lamb himself took a big hit from safety Malik Mustapha in this game, so he likely is hoping that the NFL punishes him, too.

All Lamb can do is move forward now, though, and that means gearing up for a Week 11 clash with the Tennessee Titans. Considering the circumstances, this is a game Dallas absolutely cannot afford to lose, or else there could be some major changes made. Lamb will do his best to help ensure the Cowboys get back in the win column when they return to action at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.