It has certainly been a busy week for the Dallas Cowboys, with a major change that has completely flipped their season.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer and the organization decided to remove play-calling duties from defensive coordinator Christian Parker and give them to Mike Pettine. This has sparked all kinds of reactions from fans, with some supporting the team and others supporting Parker.

Many are also wondering what Parker’s role will be now that he doesn’t have to worry about play-calling. Schottenheimer has cleared that up, explaining how it all works within the organization.

Brian Schottenheimer Shares What Dallas Cowboys’ Coordinators Do

Schottenheimer spoke on 105.3 The Fan on Friday, as he was asked what offensive coordinator Klayton Adams does since Schottenheimer calls the offensive plays. Adams and Parker are both doing the same thing now.

“Klayton … he leads all the meetings, he drives everything we’re doing, does all the scripting, builds all the walkthroughs and all those things, and on game day I’m the one that calls the play, if you will, but there’s constant communication with myself and Klayton, and Steve Shimko and Ken Dorsey, and on defense it’s not different. Christian is leading meetings, he’s leading walkthroughs and all those discussions.”

Dallas currently has the worst defense in the NFL, allowing 393.8 yards per game. They are also last in rushing yards allowed per game with 154.1.

Cowboys Moving Forward With Christian Parker Not Calling the Plays

Parker had a chance to speak with the media on Thursday for the first time since the change. He was honest about his thoughts.

“Not an ideal situation for me personally, but it’s what’s best for the team at this current point, so that’s how we’re moving forward.”

He was asked about whether he pushed back on losing the play-calling duties. Parker did confirm that he fought back on it

“For sure I did, but, at the end of the day, that’s the decision that was made. … it is what it is. This is where we’re at.”

His future is now in question after he can no longer call the plays. Parker shared whether he believed he has a future in Dallas.

“We’ll cross that bridge when we get there.”

The Cowboys are set to play the Tennessee Titans in Week 11 in the hopes of bounce back from their loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Anything less than a win will cause chaos in Dallas.