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Brian Schottenheimer Delivered Final Verdict on Joey Porter Jr.’s Cowboys Debut

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Joey Porter Jr. #24 of the Pittsburgh Steelers is a potential trade candidate for the Cowboys.
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Joey Porter Jr. #24 of the Pittsburgh Steelers is a potential trade candidate for the Cowboys.

While the Dallas Cowboys earned a thrilling 34-30 win over the Houston Texans, the biggest storyline entering the game was cornerback Joey Porter Jr.’s debut with Dallas.

The Cowboys traded for Porter from the Pittsburgh Steelers this past week for two draft picks. Dallas played Porter for 24 snaps. In 16 coverage snaps, he didn’t allow a catch because he wasn’t targeted once.

It seemed to be a solid debut for Porter despite only partially playing in the game. His new coaches seem to be happy with how he played early on.

Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer on Joey Porter Jr.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Joey Porter Jr.
GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 22: Joey Porter Jr. #24 of the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer spoke with the media after the game when he was asked about Porter. Although Porter didn’t play much, Schottenheimer offered only compliments to his new corner.

“What I loved about Joey was how excited he was to get out there. He wanted to play in this game, even on the pitch count. He wanted to play. He worked like crazy with Derrick Ansley and Christian Parker and those guys to get out there, but we weren’t going to throw him into a situation where he didn’t know some of the calls and defenses. So we were limited with what we could use, but we’ll see the film. Incredibly talented young man that very, very fortunate to have.”

Dallas is sitting at 2-2 and in second place in the NFC East. While the defense allowed nearly 400 yards of offense from the Texans, they ultimately made the stop at the end of the game.

Cowboys’ Defense Got a Boost From Joey Porter Jr.’s Arrival

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 15: Joey Porter Jr. #24 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts after a defensive stop during the first quarter of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Acrisure Stadium on December 15, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The Porter trade looks better by the day. He was tested on the field, but he made the offense respect him and not throw it his way.

There will still be conversations about how Dallas’s defense needs to improve. Porter at least gives them another weapon in an already up-and-down secondary.

Entering Week 5 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Cowboys’ defense has a chance to have a get-right game. Tampa Bay will be without their starting quarterback, Baker Mayfield, who is out with a finger injury. Rookie Jalon Daniels started for the Bucs in their Week 4 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

With a young, inexperienced quarterback on the opposite side of the field, that should make for a big day for the Cowboys. Getting Porter ramped up for that game will help, as he has a chance to create a turnover.

The Cowboys are looking for their first winning streak of the season, but will have to do it on a short week. A win against Tampa Bay will give them momentum entering a 10-day break.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Brian Schottenheimer Delivered Final Verdict on Joey Porter Jr.’s Cowboys Debut

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