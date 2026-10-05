Brian Schottenheimer Delivered Final Verdict on Joey Porter Jr.’s Cowboys Debut

While the Dallas Cowboys earned a thrilling 34-30 win over the Houston Texans, the biggest storyline entering the game was cornerback Joey Porter Jr.’s debut with Dallas.

The Cowboys traded for Porter from the Pittsburgh Steelers this past week for two draft picks. Dallas played Porter for 24 snaps. In 16 coverage snaps, he didn’t allow a catch because he wasn’t targeted once.

It seemed to be a solid debut for Porter despite only partially playing in the game. His new coaches seem to be happy with how he played early on.

Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer on Joey Porter Jr.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer spoke with the media after the game when he was asked about Porter. Although Porter didn’t play much, Schottenheimer offered only compliments to his new corner.

“What I loved about Joey was how excited he was to get out there. He wanted to play in this game, even on the pitch count. He wanted to play. He worked like crazy with Derrick Ansley and Christian Parker and those guys to get out there, but we weren’t going to throw him into a situation where he didn’t know some of the calls and defenses. So we were limited with what we could use, but we’ll see the film. Incredibly talented young man that very, very fortunate to have.”

Dallas is sitting at 2-2 and in second place in the NFC East. While the defense allowed nearly 400 yards of offense from the Texans, they ultimately made the stop at the end of the game.

Cowboys’ Defense Got a Boost From Joey Porter Jr.’s Arrival

The Porter trade looks better by the day. He was tested on the field, but he made the offense respect him and not throw it his way.

There will still be conversations about how Dallas’s defense needs to improve. Porter at least gives them another weapon in an already up-and-down secondary.

Entering Week 5 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Cowboys’ defense has a chance to have a get-right game. Tampa Bay will be without their starting quarterback, Baker Mayfield, who is out with a finger injury. Rookie Jalon Daniels started for the Bucs in their Week 4 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

With a young, inexperienced quarterback on the opposite side of the field, that should make for a big day for the Cowboys. Getting Porter ramped up for that game will help, as he has a chance to create a turnover.

The Cowboys are looking for their first winning streak of the season, but will have to do it on a short week. A win against Tampa Bay will give them momentum entering a 10-day break.